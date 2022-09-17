Construction bonuses, bureaucracy, support for professionals, youth employment, fiscal policies, shortage of nursing and medical personnel: there were many issues addressed in the confrontation between the Belluno candidates in the political elections, organized on Thursday by the Permanent Unitary Committee of Orders and Colleges Professionals of the Province of Belluno.

“Our goal is to collaborate with citizens, institutions and businesses to arrive together at solutions that allow us to face the problems”, underlined the president of the CUP of Belluno, the lawyer Innocenzo Megali. “In this comparison, we have found people who have understood the problems that affect professionals, and consequently citizens and the productive and economic world, leaving great space for collaboration”. The professionals received a request for involvement from political bodies when implementing new regulations that see them involved: “Our role was fundamental in the period of the pandemic, when the institutions would not otherwise have been able to respond to all the requests, ”Megali continued.

«This collaboration must continue, especially in this moment that sees us involved in the economic crisis, the ecological and digital transition and the implementation of the NRP, with all its deadlines. So let’s think about the usefulness of technical tables and also of comparison, since then it will be us professionals who will have to implement the rules issued; this and a necessary bureaucratic simplification are our priorities ».