Home News «Listen to us more», the requests of the Belluno professinists to politicians
News

«Listen to us more», the requests of the Belluno professinists to politicians

by admin
«Listen to us more», the requests of the Belluno professinists to politicians

Construction bonuses, bureaucracy, support for professionals, youth employment, fiscal policies, shortage of nursing and medical personnel: there were many issues addressed in the confrontation between the Belluno candidates in the political elections, organized on Thursday by the Permanent Unitary Committee of Orders and Colleges Professionals of the Province of Belluno.

“Our goal is to collaborate with citizens, institutions and businesses to arrive together at solutions that allow us to face the problems”, underlined the president of the CUP of Belluno, the lawyer Innocenzo Megali. “In this comparison, we have found people who have understood the problems that affect professionals, and consequently citizens and the productive and economic world, leaving great space for collaboration”. The professionals received a request for involvement from political bodies when implementing new regulations that see them involved: “Our role was fundamental in the period of the pandemic, when the institutions would not otherwise have been able to respond to all the requests, ”Megali continued.

«This collaboration must continue, especially in this moment that sees us involved in the economic crisis, the ecological and digital transition and the implementation of the NRP, with all its deadlines. So let’s think about the usefulness of technical tables and also of comparison, since then it will be us professionals who will have to implement the rules issued; this and a necessary bureaucratic simplification are our priorities ».

See also  Santa Lucia di Piave, the rejected list goes to the Prosecutor's Office: "Punishing those who made us wrong"

You may also like

The Chestnut Festival returns to Nomaglio after two...

Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal Notice Announcement On...

From Ukraine to the Marca and back: «We...

Ш9 ɽھ۰־Шʿźʽ _йҾŻ

The first snow on the Dolomites: from Cortina...

Journalist Mattia Sorbi, wounded in Ukraine, returns to...

Ivrea, at the canoe stadium, rescuers are trained...

Richetti and the Fanpage investigation: a woman accuses...

The 14-day closure of the city, Chengdu unblocks...

Treviso, works until December for the aqueduct and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy