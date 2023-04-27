listen without voice

By: Adonis Tupac Ramirez

Dear readers, this week we continue with the second part of the breaking latest news “listening without a voice”:

Reconstructing the trachea was impossible and in the middle of the surgery I had to leave the operating room to talk to her daughter and tell her about the situation, I also had to remove her larynx and leave her without a voice, I needed to explain to her and have her authorization. She had a great feeling of inconsolation and sadness, making that decision was difficult and she spent a long time trying to do something different, more because of stubbornness and obstinacy.

Talk to her, explain to her the critical moment we had in the operating room and that the only way out was to also remove her larynx; she turned pale and slowly her eyes filled with tears that were washing her cheeks

How am I going to make that decision? What am I going to tell my mom?

I cried and could not articulate words, sadness flooded me too but I had to make a decision together and be able to offer the best for Ana.

After more than 20 minutes of talking with her, venting and making the decision, I went back into the operating room; I had to leave my grief at the door because there was still a lot to do.

We finished the procedure without complications and Ana was taken to recovery with a cannula in her tracheostoma and a tube through her nose so she could be fed for several days.

Three hours later I talked to her and explained what had happened and the reasons why I had to do it. It was to be expected that her response was crying and sadness.

The first days were complex, she did not accept this amputation, being left without her voice, that voice that is a sign of identity, like fingerprints, her tool to communicate and be able to work, I told her again about the possibilities of rehabilitation but she was very skeptical.

After nine days he left the hospital, with a changing state of mind; I kept in touch with her and her daughter, I wrote to her and sent voice notes on WhatsApp. She started psychological therapy and she was able to return to her job as a human rights defense lawyer, where she was allowed to communicate through a cell phone application called “Talk to me”, which voices the text messages that are written. Two months later, she decided to use an electronic larynx that allowed her to work better and be totally independent.

The contradictions of life; a female lawyer without a voice defending those who, despite having a voice, are almost always not heard.