Home News Listeria alarm, a batch of “Sapor di cascina” cooked ham has also been withdrawn
A batch of high quality cooked ham from the brand Sapor di cascina it was withdrawn from the market for “possible presence of Listeria Monocytogenes”. The producer, Motta Srl based in Barlassina, in Brianza. The Ministry of Health has ordered the recall of the lotto 223467, distributed by Penny Market and expiring on October 20, 2022, for “microbiological non-compliance”. The recommendation is “not to consume the product and to return it to the point of sale for replacement or refund”.
In recent days, a batch of sweet Gorgonzola from Italian Pascoli had been withdrawn due to the possible presence of the bacterium listeria. And a few days earlier the alarm had concerned some specific batches of various other foods: chicken frankfurters, salmon sandwiches and chocolate pancakes.

