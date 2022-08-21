Home News Listeria bacterium in Eurospin cheese frankfurters: a batch withdrawn from the market. “It must be returned to the shop”
News

The ministry has issued a recall for a batch of chicken and turkey sausage with cheesebrand Tobiasmarketed by Eurospin.

These are packs of 150 grams with expiration 3 September 2022 produced by Tre Valli Farm in the plant in piazzale Apollinare Veronesi 1, San Martino Buon Albergo.

The production batch is 1785417the brand of the establishment IT 04 M CE.

The recall was decided because the presence of the bacterium was detected Listeria Monocytogeneswhich causes the listeriosis.

As reported by EFSA, the European food safety agency, “Listeria is a family of bacteria made up of ten species. One of these, Listeria monocytogenes, causes a disease called listeriosis. Although rare, listeriosis is often a serious disease. , which leads to high rates of hospital admissions and deaths. In 2017, about 2,400 cases of Listeria infection were reported in the EU. People are usually struck by listeriosis after consuming contaminated food “.

The product should not be consumed and must be returned to the shop for replacement.

