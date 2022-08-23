Listen to the audio version of the article

The aftermath is now in danger of being felt. Inside Forza Italia but also in the League, in the Democratic Party, among the Conquestelle and even in the new formations such as the third pole which already records the farewell of the former mayor of Parma Federico Pizzarotti. The list of unhappy people is indeed very long, much longer than in the past. The cuts forced by the implementation of the constitutional reform which reduced the number of parliamentarians to 600 and the choices in many cases not shared by the territories could prove to be a boomerang.

In Silvio Berlusconi’s party in particular, the “sacrifices” decided between Rome and Villa Certosa by Cavaliere and his faithful followers (Antonio Tajani and Licia Ronzulli, the two group leaders, Paolo Barelli and Anna Maria Bernini) were experienced by many as a real betrayal. From Giuseppe Moles, current Undersecretary for Publishing who in Basilicata had to give way to the President of the Senate Elisabetta Casellati hijacked from Veneto to the South to make room for Bernini in Padua, to Simone Baldelli, Renata Polverini and Andrea Ruggeri while Annagrazia Calabria and Sestino Giacomoni and also Valentino Valentini are candidates but at risk. In support of a press release, the young people of Forza Italia publicly express “disappointment and profound bitterness” for the total exclusion of young managers. There will instead be some new entries including Rita Dalla Chiesa and the president of Lazio Claudio Lotito and also the former Northern League player Flavio Tosi who will race in Verona as well as another former member of the Carroccio, Roberto Cota, in Piedmont. As for Silvio Berlusconi, as already mentioned, he is a candidate in various districts in the North as well as in the South for a seat in the Senate and, like him, multiple nominations for his comrade Marta Fascina and the big names in Fi.

In the League on the other hand, the top management and government officials were all re-nominated. Many women, few outsiders. The discontent, however, is there because even here the cuts have been heavy. Among the excluded especially parliamentarians close to Giancarlo Giorgetti such as the former president of Copasir Raffaele Volpi while the whole group that deals with the Taxation – it is known from via Bellerio – from Alberto Siri to Massimo Bitonci from Claudio Borghi to Alberto Gusmeroli were candidates as well as Giulia Bongiono, Alberto Bagnai. Umberto Bossi will instead be leaders in the Chamber in Varese.

In the Pd at the last moment the current undersecretary Enzo Amendola and the constitutionalist Stefano Ceccanti were recovered. While both the Pittella brothers as well as Senator Dario Stefano have already said goodbye to the party of Enrico Letta who, after Calenda’s turnaround, now has to deal with M5s in Sicily as well. Letta claims to have shared the decision of the lists: “We are the only party that voted for the lists in a Directorate of 200 people who overwhelmingly was in favor,” said the secretary who will run in Veneto and Lombardy. Speaking of M5s, here the disappointment is above all among those who have participated in the parliamentarians and have been a candidate but many times in impossible positions to make room for people closer to the top and in particular to Conte who is also a candidate in several colleges ..

Among the disappointed we said of Pizzarotti and like him also the former mayor of Milan Gabriele Albertini who have decided to cut ties with Carlo Calenda as well as the outgoing deputy Antonio Lombardo said goodbye to Luigi Di Maio and civic commitment.