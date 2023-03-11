Home News Litecoin Drops 10% By Investing.com
News

Litecoin Drops 10% By Investing.com

by admin
Litecoin Drops 10% By Investing.com
Litecoin drops 10%

Investing.com – Digital currency Litecoin was trading $66.020 as of 08:38 (07:38 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, down 10.21% on the day. This is the largest percentage loss since November 9, 2022.

The crash reduces Litecoin’s market capitalization to $5.131B, which is 0.54% of the total of all cryptocurrencies. At its peak, Litecoin’s market cap was $25.609B.

Litecoin ranged between $66,020 and $73,740 over the previous 24 hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin remained declining in value, with a slight loss of 21.45%. The trading volume over the last 24 hours of Litecoin was at the time of writing $1.096B, which is 1.18% of the volume of all cryptocurrencies. Trading has ranged from $66.0200 to $91.7300 over the past seven days.

At current prices, Litecoin is still down 84.28% from its all-time high of $420.00 hit on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in the cryptocurrency market

Bitcoin traded at $20,042.4 on the Investing.com Index, up 0.50% on a daily basis.

Ethereum is trading at $1,447.87 on the Investing.com Index, up 2.54%.

The market capitalization of the digital currency Bitcoin was $395.334B, corresponding to 41.96% of the total cryptocurrencies, while the total market capitalization of the Ethereum cryptocurrency reached $179.199B, corresponding to 19.02% of the value of all digital currencies.

See also  20,000 in concert by Radio Italia in Piazza Duomo, 15,000 outside

You may also like

Found dead at home in the Modena area,...

Al-Zaki is my role model.. and Al-Kerraki believed...

Mayor Virna Johnson rejected acts of vandalism in...

Xinhua News Agency: According to the Constitution, President...

Another doctor attacked in the Neapolitan – Campania...

Morocco succeeded in organizing the International Para Athletics...

Build on what has been built

Tribute to the female teacher

The US will not require a negative Covid...

Jiangsu vigorously creates a legalized business environment to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy