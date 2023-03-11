Litecoin drops 10%



Investing.com – Digital currency Litecoin was trading $66.020 as of 08:38 (07:38 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, down 10.21% on the day. This is the largest percentage loss since November 9, 2022.

The crash reduces Litecoin’s market capitalization to $5.131B, which is 0.54% of the total of all cryptocurrencies. At its peak, Litecoin’s market cap was $25.609B.

Litecoin ranged between $66,020 and $73,740 over the previous 24 hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin remained declining in value, with a slight loss of 21.45%. The trading volume over the last 24 hours of Litecoin was at the time of writing $1.096B, which is 1.18% of the volume of all cryptocurrencies. Trading has ranged from $66.0200 to $91.7300 over the past seven days.

At current prices, Litecoin is still down 84.28% from its all-time high of $420.00 hit on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in the cryptocurrency market

Bitcoin traded at $20,042.4 on the Investing.com Index, up 0.50% on a daily basis.

Ethereum is trading at $1,447.87 on the Investing.com Index, up 2.54%.

The market capitalization of the digital currency Bitcoin was $395.334B, corresponding to 41.96% of the total cryptocurrencies, while the total market capitalization of the Ethereum cryptocurrency reached $179.199B, corresponding to 19.02% of the value of all digital currencies.