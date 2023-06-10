Home » Litecoin Drops 14% By Investing.com
Litecoin Drops 14% By Investing.com

Litecoin drops 14%

Investing.com – Digital currency Litecoin was trading at $75,370 as of 06:27 (04:27 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, down 13.99% on a daily basis. This is the largest percentage loss since June 10.

The crash reduces Litecoin’s market capitalization to $6.255B, which is 0.58% of the total of all cryptocurrencies. At its peak, Litecoin’s market cap was $25.609B.

Litecoin ranged between $75,120 and $89,330 over the previous 24 hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin remained declining in value, with a slight loss of 9.6%. The trading volume over the last 24 hours of Litecoin was at the time of writing $478.884M, which is 1.70% of the volume of all cryptocurrencies. Trading has ranged from $75.1200 to $96.4700 over the past seven days.

At current prices, Litecoin is still down 82.05% from its all-time high of $420.00 hit on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in the cryptocurrency market

Bitcoin traded at $25,849.6 on the Investing.com Index, down 2.43% on the day.

Ethereum traded at $1,793.13 on the Investing.com Index, down 2.32%.

The market capitalization of the digital currency Bitcoin was $510.447B, corresponding to 47.04% of the total cryptocurrencies, while the total market capitalization of the Ethereum cryptocurrency reached $219.665B, corresponding to 20.24% of the value of all digital currencies.

