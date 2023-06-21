Home » Litecoin in rally e del 10% Da Investing.com
News

by admin
Litecoin in rally e del 10%

Investing.com – Litecoin was trading $84,670 as of 08:13 (06:13 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, up 10.02% for the day. This is the largest single-day percentage increase since March 12.

The jump pushes the market capitalization of Litecoin up to $6.071B, thus reaching 0.53% of the total cryptocurrency market. At its high, the Litecoin market had peaked at $25.609B.

In the previous 24 hours, the Litecoin cryptocurrency traded in a range between $80,010 and $84,780.

For the past seven days, Litecoin was seen on the rise with a gain. The volume of Litecoin traded in the last 24 hours, at the time of writing, comes in at $532,733M, representing 1.16% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It had been trading within a range of $72.1400 to $84.7800 for the past 7 days.

At its current price, the price of Litecoin is still down 79.84% from its all-time high of $420.00 hit on December 12, 2017.

Meanwhile in the cryptocurrency market

Bitcoin trades at $28,883.2 on the Investing.com Index, up 7.70%.

Ethereum traded at $1,817.64 on the Investing.com Index, up 5.15%.

The market capitalization of the Bitcoin cryptocurrency was $561.676B, representing 49.34% of the total of all cryptocurrencies, while that of the Ethereum crypto reached $218.746B and 19.21% of the total.

