Literal digital transformation – our success story with Google Workspace and NOZ/mh:n MEDIEN

It is around the year 1450 when a hitherto relatively unknown man can be observed day and night in Mainz disappearing into his workshop. It will still take a little while before the whole world will gradually benefit from what this man is developing there: namely a machine that can produce texts serially – thanks to standardized letters and punctuation marks

Johannes Gutenberg, as the man was called, would never have dreamed that his invention would make the development of science and modern European culture possible in the first place. Or that the 49 surviving copies of the first edition of his famous “Gutenberg Bible”, the first book to be printed on the Gutenberg press, 550 years later World Memory of the UNESCO would belong.

The invention of the printing press was a big step towards the democratization of knowledge: knowledge that was previously only accessible to a small, elite circle in manuscripts was now available in books – and the number of people who learned to read increased rapidly. And so knowledge was shared more and more, it reached new layers of the population, things were questioned, new discoveries were made and published, and as the level of education increased, the living conditions of many people improved.

More than 570 years later, there are still printed books, but many works are now also available, or in some cases only, in electronic form. This also applies to other print products with a high degree of popularity, such as the newspaper.

Newspaper time!

Newspapers, like so many things, are created on the computer before they are printed or distributed digitally. But why are we at Seibert Media now talking about book printing and newspapers? Because we supported the media group NOZ/mh:n MEDIEN in their digital transformation. The newspapers that the media group publishes daily have a circulation of around 400,000 copies!

Just as Gutenberg transformed the world with the invention of the printing press, we also transformed the NOZ in a certain way with the introduction of Google Workspace – and helped it to have smoother editorial processes and improved collaboration overall.

Unit(s) – many become one

This is the slogan under which NOZ/mh:n MEDIEN completed its migration to Google Workspace. The declared goal was to better connect the various locations and thus optimize teamwork. The media group consists of around 50 companies that are based in 60 locations and yet all pull together. The numerous locations also brought many different channels with them – and the communication chaos was perfect.

Before Google Workspace moved into the media house, various Microsoft Office versions were in use there (from MS Office 2003 to MS Office 2019). Accordingly, the documents were stored on-prem and some were also sent back and forth by e-mail. A uniform and user-friendly digital work environment looks different!

Now order should be brought to the chaos – and the cloud-based Google tools made an excellent figure! Of course, there were a few teething problems here and there at the beginning and the approximately 3,000 employees first had to get used to the slightly different handling. But the relief in daily work was not long in coming: The teams at NOZ can now work together on text documents with Google Docs in real time, correct formulations, exchange their opinions in the comments or specifically ask colleagues via @-mentions .

If questions and concerns cannot be clarified within the document, a meeting with Google Meet can be created in no time at all, even from a previous chat. Personal agreements and reconciliations reliably help to prevent misunderstandings that can occur in written communication.

Effective letters and good press

And so the NOZ/mh:n Medien could now headline: Transformation successful! Of course, the support of our experienced Google experts* also played a major role, because there are almost always technical challenges in such a project. And the positive effects of the migration were quickly noticeable: cross-site cooperation is more intensive and much smoother than before, the flow of information is better and misunderstandings in communication are rare. The employees use the possibilities that Google Chat, Google Meet and the other cloud-based Google tools offer them not only in hybrid situations, but also in their daily work as a matter of course.

Our Google experts actively supported the migration, trained the employees and provided further information (in the form of info pages, tutorial videos or consultation hours). This provides an excellent starting point for the future: because we continue to support NOZ with topics such as Voice, AppSheet and Transformation Labs.

Take a look at our video, in which we tell you about the successful cooperation with NOZ/mh:n MEDIEN. There you can get a visual impression of the joint success story in just two minutes!

Do you prefer letters? Then you find here our customer story in full length.

In conclusion, we can proudly say: From our point of view, we were happy to support the media company in pushing forward technological progress internally – so that the working day of the employees is definitely not as sweaty today as it was in Gutenberg’s time.

