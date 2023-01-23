The referent that locals and foreigners have of this part of the city has negative connotations and has been like this for at least the last 20 years. Curiously, everything that is related to the space that goes from 14th to 18th street, regardless of whether the races are 7, 8, 9 or 10, translates into no man’s land with an imaginary of fear.

Unfortunately, a place that was thought of as ‘Plaza de La Paz’ and in which, according to a document by Álvaro Zuluaga in 2015, the bars that are in the San Camilo cemetery prevented the entry of barefoot people to the toilets. That place today does not have peace, but rather a tense calm that required the construction of a CAI, a building that in the middle of the 19th century, when it was conceived, was impossible to imagine.

Radiography of a society

The spirit of this park in the first half of the 20th century, says in the same document consulted, that it was the platform of the protesters of that time. ‘In 1957, the Pereiran artist Lucy Tejada made a mosaic of the Monument to the Students, for her participation in the fall of the Rojaspinillista dictatorship’, apparently this free and indomitable spirit was misinterpreted as debauchery.

In La Libertad, pereiranidad is blurred by the number of origins and voices that are now present. The almost incomprehensible cry of eight kiwis for $2,000, of the coins, the dice on the parquet boards or the particular sound of the dominoes colliding with each other, must be the closest thing to what Jesus saw when he entered the hall. temple and saw the disorder of the merchants.

After the Pandemic

Older adults are counted in quantity all around, with a much greater advantage than those observed in El Lago and Plaza de Bolivar. Lifelong Pereirans say that before it was known to be an unsafe place, but what is observed today is the result of the informal economy that was the lifeline for many after the massive layoffs.

A lane of Carrera 8 between streets 14 and 15 looks like a traffic jam with carts with perishables. To the citizens who do not give their names to avoid a problem, it seems to them that nobody will move these vendors at this time, because it is an election year. Another very sad fate befell the Megabicis station, because now its exterior has become the hotel for homeless people.

There are oatmeal, giant empanadas, red wine, chewing gum and human bodies for sale, because the oldest profession in the world is another insignia of this place, but pimping cannot be regulated by the police, even though now it is done at early hours, because It is the task of the Ministry of Health.

A point in favor

Last year the note was made about the collapse of the drains in the Parque de La Libertad, one was even found that was bubbling, but on this visit and to a pleasant surprise, on this occasion they were found unoccupied and clean.