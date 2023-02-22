Literary and artistic works go out to show a true, three-dimensional and comprehensive China (adhere to the “two innovations” to write epics, new journeys and new brilliance)

core reading

It is precisely because of the focus on the common future of mankind and the addition of unique value expressions that Chinese science fiction literature and art can arouse the love of different people in different regions in overseas communication.

The huge group of online writers, online literature and online fashion culture resonate at the same frequency, and the content and ecology of the sea complement each other, making the overseas influence of Chinese online literature and related film and television works continue to expand.

Overseas audiences not only want to experience the flying imagination and colorful traditional Chinese culture from Chinese literary works, but also have the need to understand reality, feel history, and observe and think about contemporary China from various dimensions.

“People today don’t see the moon in ancient times, but this month once illuminated the ancients.” The recently popular sci-fi movie “The Wandering Earth 2” gave Li Bai’s poems a new meaning with the grand “month-by-month plan”. The time and space recognition of the ancient Chinese and the science fiction imagination of audiences from all over the world today meet and connect in the audio-visual shock and epic narrative. Combining Chinese cultural resources and types of literature and art, and making creative expressions that are more in line with the contemporary context, is an important method of contemporary literary creation, and it is also the flourishing development of Chinese science fiction literature, Internet literature, Internet audio-visual and other literary and artistic styles, leading the trend, and increasing overseas dissemination. Extensive and significant experience.

Injecting Chinese imagination into world science fiction

Chinese science fiction has gone abroad and aroused enthusiastic responses overseas, which is one of the important gains in the overseas dissemination of Chinese literature and art in recent years. In 2015, Liu Cixin’s novel “The Three-Body Problem” won an international award, and the “Three-Body Problem” series gradually became popular all over the world. In 2019, “The Wandering Earth” directed by Guo Fan became a milestone in Chinese science fiction films and attracted a large number of fans overseas. The 2022 movie “Lonely Walking on the Moon” entered overseas theaters with wonderful imagination and touching feelings. “The Wandering Earth 2”, which was released during the Spring Festival this year, ranked among the top ten box office in North America this week, sparking heated discussions among overseas audiences. While “The Wandering Earth 2” is showing, the domestic drama “Three-Body Problem” is also being broadcast simultaneously, and the “Three-Body Problem” drama series produced by overseas streaming platforms are also planned to be launched this year.

The rapid expansion of the overseas influence of Chinese science fiction is due, on the one hand, to the fact that science fiction focuses on the common challenges faced by mankind and has the advantage of cross-cultural communication. The world today is facing many new issues, and new technologies such as space exploration, mobile Internet, artificial intelligence, and big data also bring new possibilities and challenges. Science fiction literature and art stand at the height of a community with a shared future for mankind, thinking and responding to the common experience of mankind in an imaginative way. On the other hand, it also lies in the accurate grasp of Chinese science fiction on the formula of science fiction genre. Creators represented by Liu Cixin have extensively absorbed and consciously transformed world classic sci-fi works. Chinese sci-fi blockbusters are also constantly improving their production standards in the inheritance and innovation of sci-fi genres, further meeting the viewing needs of audiences at home and abroad. What is important is that the great achievements of China‘s scientific and technological development have provided great support for Chinese science fiction.

At the same time, Chinese science fiction has successfully created a new science fiction narrative with Chinese style and Chinese style. The “Three-Body Problem” series of novels, the “Wandering Earth” series of films, and the movie “Lonely Walking on the Moon”, etc., through scenario settings and audio-visual interpretations, let readers and audiences truly feel that human beings live on the same earth and should unite as one in the face of challenges. Extensive settings, rich details, touching stories, shocking scenes, the pride of “wandering with your homeland” in the “Wandering Earth” series, and the heroism of moving mountains and moons, let China solve the common crisis of mankind. The plan and Chinese wisdom are deeply rooted in the hearts of the people.

It is precisely because of the focus on the common future of mankind and the addition of unique value expressions that Chinese science fiction literature and art can arouse the love of different people in different regions in overseas communication.

Demonstrate the vigor and vitality of China today

In addition to the going out of science fiction and its film and television adaptations, the export of online literature and related film and television works is also an important aspect of the overseas dissemination of Chinese literature and art in recent years. In the past three years, China has exported more than 10,000 online literature works overseas on average every year, covering a wide range of themes and being translated into English, French, Spanish, German, Russian, Korean, Vietnamese, Thai and other languages. According to the “2021 Chinese Internet Literature Blue Book” statistics, as of 2021, the overseas market size of China‘s Internet literature will exceed 3 billion yuan, with 145 million overseas users, and an overseas localized communication system has initially been established. Film and television works adapted from online literature not only account for a high proportion of popular domestic film and television dramas, but also have been released in many countries and regions, achieving good broadcast results.

The success of online literature going abroad is firstly due to the huge group of online writers with extraordinary imagination and adapting to the Internet environment. With the advent of the Internet age, everyone has the opportunity to become a writer. With the support of national cultural policies, online literature platforms have gradually explored effective incentive mechanisms, motivating tens of millions of netizens to create online literature, forming a team of contracted authors with a scale of hundreds of thousands. This unprecedentedly large group of writers has extensively absorbed cultural resources including novels, film and television, animation, games, etc., opened up unprecedentedly rich types of themes, constantly innovated in the competition, and demonstrated strong strength in international communication.

The success of online literature going overseas also lies in the simultaneous resonance of online literature and online fashion culture. my country’s online literature is in sync with the development of the Internet, and is closely related to the fashion culture of the Internet age. It has formed a creative model for different target readers and categorized writing. The online real-time interactive feedback between authors and readers also allows online literature to respond to cultural hotspots in real time. With unique perspectives, good-looking stories, fast-paced narratives, and fusion and innovation of genres, Chinese online literature is loved by readers all over the world.

The continuous expansion of the overseas influence of online literature is also due to the complementary nature of content and ecology. From the spontaneous translation of Chinese online literature by overseas enthusiasts, to the deployment of domestic platforms overseas, the establishment of translation teams in many overseas places, and the release of different types of excellent works, and to the large number of overseas readers who have devoted themselves to the creation of online literature, in this process, China The online literature operation model has successfully landed overseas, building an overseas online literature industry chain. These have promoted the creation and dissemination of online literature worldwide, and stimulated overseas readers’ interest in Chinese literature and culture.

Such a vibrant cultural industry has radiated to the field of film and television, giving birth to a number of works that are widely spread and well-known overseas. Dramas such as “Langya Bang”, “Knowing whether it should be green, fat, red and thin”, “Xing Han Brilliant” and “Cang Lan Jue” are all adapted from online literature. By creatively setting ancient backgrounds, using traditional cultural symbols and images, and integrating martial arts , suspense, love, legend and other different types, deduce stories that meet contemporary values ​​and emotional needs. These works not only achieved excellent dissemination results in Asia, but also set off a viewing boom through international online audio-visual platforms, proving that the artistic imagination woven by Chinese literary and artistic creators with their own historical and cultural resources can be recognized by world audiences.

Internet literature and its film and television adaptations are typical examples of creative transformation and innovative development of Chinese and foreign cultural resources in the Internet age. As a global cultural phenomenon that attracts attention, my country’s network literature is showing its creative vitality with a large number of works.

Let more rich and diverse literary and artistic works go out

Contemporary Chinese literature and art has a variety of forms and rich content pedigrees. While science fiction literature and art and Internet literature and art are going global, traditional literature and film and television products are also going overseas, continuously enhancing the international influence of Chinese literature and art. “Thirty Only”, “In the Name of Family” and “Dajiang Dahe 2” and other realistic film and television works vividly show the Chinese people’s relentless pursuit of a better life from the perspective of individuals and families. Such stories also cross different languages ​​and cultures, winning Resonated with overseas audiences.

Only when literary and artistic creation is rooted in history and reality can it have the power to move people’s hearts; only when it meets the common spiritual appeal of mankind and expresses creatively can it produce the effect of penetrating time and space. In 2021, shortly after the filming of the TV series “The World” started, an internationally renowned film and television company will purchase its overseas distribution rights. Different from the Chinese costumes, suspense, and historical dramas often purchased by overseas platforms in the past, this drama uses the life trajectory of ordinary people to show the changes in Chinese society and the ups and downs of individual families in the past 50 years, presenting real details of the times and moving characters emotion. This shows that the focus of overseas audiences is also increasingly diversified. People not only want to experience the flying imagination and colorful traditional Chinese culture from Chinese literary works, but also understand reality, feel history, and observe and think about contemporary China from various dimensions. need. Works with realistic themes have unique advantages in this respect. They can show the stories of ordinary Chinese people in terms of family life, career development, and emotional life, so as to provide overseas audiences with a mirror image of Chinese life and play the role of Yiyi Tongxin.

In the yearning for a better life, people from all over the world have a deep resonance, which is the emotional basis for literary and artistic works to communicate with the soul. The time-honored Chinese civilization and contemporary China, which is full of creative vitality, provide an inexhaustible source of literary and artistic creation. It is expected that more rich and diverse literary and artistic works will continue to go out and show the world a real, three-dimensional and comprehensive China.

(People’s Daily Wang Xin Author Unit: School of Art and Media, Beijing Normal University)