Lithuania worried about NATO’s eastern flank – DW – 26.06.2023

Defense Minister Pistorius travels to Lithuania

Lithuanian President demands strengthening of NATO’s eastern flank

EU foreign ministers discuss further aid to Ukraine

Reports of damage from Wagner advance

Zelenskyj: Russia is increasingly harming itself

Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius is traveling to Lithuania this Monday to watch a Bundeswehr exercise with the Lithuanian army. During the “Griffin Storm” maneuver, for which 1,000 soldiers from Panzergrenadierbrigade 41 “Vorpommern” were transferred to Lithuania, the defense of NATO’s eastern flank is being trained. The training ground in Pabrade is less than 200 kilometers from the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad.

Along with Pistorius, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, North Atlantic Council ambassadors, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas will observe the maneuver.

In the evening, Pistorius and Stoltenberg take part in the presentation of the Manfred Wörner Medal, which is awarded by the Federal Ministry of Defense to personalities who have made outstanding contributions to peace and freedom in Europe. Stoltenberg will hold the laudatory speech for this year’s prizewinner, former Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite.

“Security of the eastern border must be increased”

After the uprising of the Russian private army Wagner against the leadership in Moscow, Lithuania’s President Gitanas Nauseda called for a further strengthening of NATO’s eastern flank. Should Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin end up in exile in Belarus with unclear intentions, the security of the eastern border must be increased, said the head of state of the Baltic EU and NATO country.

Referring to Russia, he explained: “We are dealing with a large state, a nuclear state, and any internal unrest inevitably has consequences for the security of the surrounding states.” So far, he has had no information confirming that the Wagner boss is already in Belarus. Nauseda announced that Lithuania would use more intelligence capacity in the future to assess the “political and security aspects” of the situation in Belarus.

Another 3.5 billion euros for Ukraine

In Luxembourg, the foreign ministers of the European Union are discussing developments after the Wagner revolt in Russia and continued support for Ukraine. A formal decision to increase the joint military aid fund by a further 3.5 billion euros is expected. Hungary recently blocked the release of a tranche of 500 million euros from the fund, which is to be used to finance arms deliveries to Ukraine.

There is also the question of how Russia can be held responsible for the war of aggression. The Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba joins the debate via video.

Wagner fighters damaged houses and roads

According to the authorities, houses and roads were damaged during the advance of rebellious Wagner mercenaries in Russia. In the Voronezh region, 19 houses in the village of Elizavetovka were damaged in a firefight, said the head of the district administration, Maxim Yantsov, in the messenger service Telegram. Accordingly, there were clashes with the regular Russian army near the village “during the passage of a Wagner column”.

In the southern city of Rostov-on-Don, where Wagner fighters occupied a military headquarters on Saturday, tanks damaged more than 10,000 square meters of roadways, Mayor Alexei Logvinenko said in online networks. In photos he published on the Internet, tank tracks could be seen on the streets. Repair work should start immediately and is scheduled to be completed in two days, he said.

Neither the Russian authorities nor the Wagner group initially gave any information on possible victims, although the mercenaries had said they had shot down several planes.

Selenskyj warns of Russian nuclear sabotage

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Russia’s war of aggression is increasingly damaging its own country. It is now clear “that the war is returning to its home port,” he said in his video message every evening. It was unclear whether Zelenskyy meant Russia’s economic problems or the short-term uprising of the Wagner mercenaries over the weekend. “The longer Russian aggression lasts, the more damage it will do to Russia itself,” he said.

The Ukrainian head of state also complained about the situation around the Russian-controlled largest nuclear power plant in Europe. “Unfortunately, the world public’s attention to the existing Russian threat at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant is still insufficient,” he said. Ukraine’s western partners have received all available intelligence information about Russia’s plans for the nuclear power plant. “We have to take very concrete measures, all together in the world, to prevent any radiation incidents,” he warned, referring to a possible sabotage of the facility by the Russian occupiers.

Ukraine: Things are going ‘in the right direction’

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has called Russian authorities weak after the Wagner mercenaries uprising and said things are going “in the right direction”. This emerges from a message about a phone call between Resnikov and his US colleague Lloyd Austin. Topics of the conversation were also the current counter-offensive in Ukraine and a further strengthening of the army, it said.

This article will be continuously updated on the day of its publication. Reports from the combat zones cannot be independently verified.

