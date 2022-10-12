Prohibition of access to public establishments for the four people (aged 32 to 48) involved in a dispute at the “StreamBar” in via Loreto. The events, which date back to April 15, 2022, had caused the intervention of the State Police patrol to restore order and safety of the patrons present.

Six months after the episode, the commissioner issued four personal prevention measures for the prohibition of access to public establishments, a preventive measure introduced after the murder of twenty-year-old Willy Monteiro Duarte, killed following a beating in Colleferro, which inhibits who is the recipient of being able to attend public establishments and places of public entertainment, as well as parking in the immediate vicinity of the same.

The investigative activity undertaken made it possible to ascertain that the four individuals identified, all residing in Belluno, had actively participated in the dispute: for TL (33 years) the injunction will have a duration of one year; for MSA (48 years), BM (36 years) and DC (32 years) it will last six months.

“The measures adopted”, the police say, “were issued, on the one hand precisely to allow citizens to be able to attend public establishments in complete safety and on the other hand to allow managers to carry out their activities with greater peace of mind. ‘business“.