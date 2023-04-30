Litoral de San Juan: $1,298 million for lemon and cassava crops

On April 10, the mayor’s office of Litoral de San Juan began the process to contract the establishment of new lemon, pajarito and cassava crops as a strategy for food security and income generation, for a value of 1,298 million pesos.

These are new crops: 70 hectares of pajarito lemon cultivation and 70 hectares of cassava cultivation.

Currently, in Litoral de San Juan there are only 2.5 hectares in lemon pajarito and 100 hectares of cassava crops, only for basic consumption, with low quality, without technical assistance and with pests.

On April 18, the Litoral de San Juan mayor’s office began the process to contract the provision of school transportation services in the rural area of ​​the municipality, worth 450 million pesos.

On April 13, the mayor’s office of Litoral de San Juan began the process to hire road signs and installation of prefabricated speed bumps in the municipal seat of Santa Genoveva de Docordó, for a value of 358 million pesos.