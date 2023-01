On Saturday, January 28, 2023, a landslide occurred in the Munguidó sector, a rural area of ​​the Litoral del San Juan, Chocó, burying a 38-year-old person named Wilman Mosquera Albornoz.

It was learned that Mosquera Albornoz had arrived in Buenaventura approximately four months ago from Chile, to accompany his father in the mining work.