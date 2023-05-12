Litoral de San Juan: the Navy evacuated two sick indigenous minors

The Colombian Navy arranged its air and maritime units to carry out the evacuation of two minors, including an 11-month-old baby, who presented medical complications and required to be transferred to the Special District of Buenaventura – Valle del Cauca.

From Santa Genoveva de Docordó, head of the Litoral del San Juan municipality, in Chocó, medical personnel made two emergency calls to the Colombian Navy to request the evacuation of two minors, coming from the indigenous communities of the area who presented complications medical.

The first patient was an 11-month-old baby who had presented respiratory difficulties, fever, liquid stools, among other symptoms, during the last week. He had received care with ancestral medicine but his health worsened. Subsequently, he was transferred to the health post, where evacuation was required due to poor health conditions.

The other minor, under 14 years of age, who had presented respiratory problems and a very similar management of her ailments without improvement, was transferred to the health post, where different tests were carried out, in which it was determined that she was positive for dengue, Despite medical management, his state of consciousness deteriorated progressively.

In both cases, the Colombian Navy arranged for a doctor and a nurse, who were transferred aboard an aircraft of the Grupo Aeronaval del Pacífico located in Juanchaco in Valle del Cauca, to Santa Genoveva de Docordó, where together with the crew of the aircraft, treated the two cases and evacuated the two minors with their families to the port of Buenaventura, to be treated in medical centers with a higher level of care.