Little boy suffered head injuries from a fall in a creek bed

A serious accident happened on Monday in Carinthia: Around 12 p.m., a woman (38) from the Wolfsberg district picked up her two-and-a-half-year-old son from kindergarten and went home with him.

She also carried her nine-month-old baby in a device on her back. At the level of the bridge over the so-called Sommeraubach in the municipality of Reichenfels, the son ran about two meters ahead, despite his mother’s request to stay with her. He held on to the bridge railing and wanted to look into the creek.

Immediately afterwards, however, the boy continued to run to the end of the railing and wanted to look sideways into the water. The mother was about to reach for her son to hold his T-shirt when he lost his balance and fell headfirst ten feet into the stream.

Construction workers helped

Three construction workers who were in the immediate vicinity were immediately on the spot and climbed into the creek to rescue the toddler. This was conscious and was handed over to the mother. At the same time, the rescue chain was set in motion, according to Waltraud Dullnigg, spokeswoman for the Carinthian State Police Directorate.

There is still different information about the degree of injury to the victim: According to the crew of the emergency doctor helicopter Christophorus 11, the boy suffered serious head injuries in the fall and had to be put into deep sleep on the spot. The boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said. He was flown from the C 11 to the Klagenfurt Clinic.