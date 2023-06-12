Home » Little boy suffered head injuries from a fall in a creek bed
News

Little boy suffered head injuries from a fall in a creek bed

by admin
Little boy suffered head injuries from a fall in a creek bed

A serious accident happened on Monday in Carinthia: Around 12 p.m., a woman (38) from the Wolfsberg district picked up her two-and-a-half-year-old son from kindergarten and went home with him.

She also carried her nine-month-old baby in a device on her back. At the level of the bridge over the so-called Sommeraubach in the municipality of Reichenfels, the son ran about two meters ahead, despite his mother’s request to stay with her. He held on to the bridge railing and wanted to look into the creek.

Immediately afterwards, however, the boy continued to run to the end of the railing and wanted to look sideways into the water. The mother was about to reach for her son to hold his T-shirt when he lost his balance and fell headfirst ten feet into the stream.

Construction workers helped

Three construction workers who were in the immediate vicinity were immediately on the spot and climbed into the creek to rescue the toddler. This was conscious and was handed over to the mother. At the same time, the rescue chain was set in motion, according to Waltraud Dullnigg, spokeswoman for the Carinthian State Police Directorate.

There is still different information about the degree of injury to the victim: According to the crew of the emergency doctor helicopter Christophorus 11, the boy suffered serious head injuries in the fall and had to be put into deep sleep on the spot. The boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said. He was flown from the C 11 to the Klagenfurt Clinic.

See also  Capellaro seen by his great-granddaughter Laura: "He lent me his books and asked me what I thought"

You may also like

During his inspection tour in Inner Mongolia, Xi...

Success in prospect?: AJN Resources: New lithium project...

6/13 Global Scan grasps the pulse of global...

Strong tremor was felt in Santa Marta this...

District-wide heavy rain risk management in the Rhein-Sieg...

Fans of the South Korean band BTS celebrate...

Mayors must take measures for festivities with agglomeration...

Learning and Implementing Xi Jinping’s New Era Socialism...

Habeck: Agreement on the heating law could come...

Albon’s popular work ‘Blackjack’ revived with ChatGPT… AI...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy