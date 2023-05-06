Home » “Little by little it must be understood that the ideal is to unify forces to confront the repressive regime”: Vicente Cuchillas
by admin
This Friday in the Plataforma program, the university professor Vicente Cuchillas highlighted the march that took place on May 1 in commemoration of the Day of the Working Class, which pointed out that despite the obstacles imposed for it to be carried out , “it was majestic”.

“On May 1, about 400 people who were mobilizing for the march, detained them, taking away their DUIs and driver’s licenses so that they could not pass the area of ​​El Poliedro, San Marcos Lempa, Troncal del Norte, among other points”unveiled Blades.

For the teacher, these actions against the people who would join the march show that there is fear against the struggle of the peoples, which is why they also do not suspend the emergency regime.

In this regard, he recalled that May 1 commemorates the sacrifice of the Chicago martyrs who fought for the reduction of the working day to 8 hours, the strikes were repressed and several trade unionists were assassinated.

He explained that in the case of El Salvador, the conquest was achieved through a rule in the 20th century when unions arose, the working class in the urban area were not unions, they were of a cooperative type.

Finally, Cuchillas explained that the central slogans of the May 1 march were: No to re-election, stop arbitrary captures, end authoritarianism, return to democracy and better wages for the working class.

“Little by little it must be understood that the ideal is to unify forces to confront the repressive regime”the teacher concluded.

