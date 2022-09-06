POLPET. At the Polpet festival not only cuisine and music, but also moments of civic education for the younger generations. The organizers of the event, the volunteers of the Group 90, in fact wanted to call the detachment of the fire brigade of Longarone to propose the “Fireman for a day” initiative. The proposal was dedicated to the little ones to make known the activity of those who work every day in emergencies of fires, road accidents and more in a playful way. Therefore, the spaces in front of the festival were made available where many children and young people were able to have fun and learn about the world of firefighters.

“It was a beautiful day”, comments Andrea Sacchet, president of the association “Longarone fireman per friend” which supports the activities of the coordination of volunteer firefighters, “in which the very young got involved and were able to see the our equipment, the ones we use for our interventions; for example the fire-fighting vehicle that was donated to us by the Municipality of Longarone a few years ago. We set up a small house with wooden “flames” that we knocked down with hydraulic lances. There was no shortage of clothing for the young participants, with helmets and more, to make them become real firefighters for a few minutes. Given the great success, and the great availability of the festival group, we would certainly propose the event again next year. We have many other ideas to propose, such as the smoke tent with a plush animal inside to save. They are obviously all playful exercises that serve to make us known by young people, who maybe in the future may think of becoming volunteers. The Longaronese detachment has 12 members, two of which have joined in the last year: a good result, given that the compulsory training course to be a volunteer in the sector is very long. There are so many interventions and there is a great need for volunteers and funds. In these first 8 months of 2022 “, continues Sacchet,” we have already carried out 55 interventions between fires, with many days spent in particular in the fight against forest flames in spring; but we also intervened for road accidents. And for this very reason we absolutely need to buy a pincer to open damaged cars ».

For information contact the association at the email unpompiereperamicolongarone @ gmail. com, to donate the account is IT28L0585661240074571432463 in the name of Aps Longarone, a fireman as a friend.