Prime Video announces Small Fish – An agency. Lots of ideas. Little budget, the first comedy series produced and conceived by the content factory The Jackal. The six-episode series tells the story of a small digital agency that dreams big but in the end survives among extravagant customers and the difficulties of a modest provincial reality. Little Fish will be available exclusively on Prime Video from 8 June. In the starring cast the jackals Fabio Balsamo, Gianluca Fru, Aurora Leone, Ciro Priello and with Martina Tinnirello.

In the era of TikTok stars and successful lives framed in social media, what’s great about living a normal life every day? What if this normal life took place in a small social communication agency? Ciro, Fabio, Fru and Aurora are friends and colleagues immersed in the digital undergrowth made up of loser provincial brands and tragicomic little influencers, but also made up of gestures of friendship, flirting between colleagues and group rituals. The arrival of a new downgraded manager but determined to prove her worth will bring a wave of novelty, and will teach them that even a normal existence, without successes guaranteed by millions of followers, hides something precious if you have the right friends .

Produced by The Jackal with Mad Entertainment and in collaboration with Prime Video, Little Fish – An Agency. Lots of ideas. Little budget is divided into six episodes directed by Francesco Ebbasta, conceived by Francesco Ebbasta and Alessandro Grespan who wrote the subject and screenplay with Luca Vecchi and Stefano Di Santi. The cast of Small Fishes is completed by Amanda Campana, Anna Ferraioli Ravel, Angelo Spagnoletti, Veronica Mazza, Giovanni Anzaldo, Sergio Del Prete, Flavio Pellino, Sara Penelope, Dino Porzio, Francesca Romana Bergamo, Alessia Santalucia, Gianni Spezzano, Marina Zanchi, Mario Zinno .