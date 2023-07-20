Little girl in hospital after eating alpine cheese – News

A case of haemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS) has been reported in a girl residing in Trentino. As soon as they became aware of the case, the Veterinary Hygiene and Public Health Operational Unit and the Food and Nutrition Hygiene Operational Unit of the Apss Prevention Department promptly activated the control procedures to verify the root cause of the infection. It is likely – communicates the Health Authority – that at the origin there is a correlation with the consumption of food, in particular cheese, produced in a malga located in the territory of the former Municipality of Coredo, in the Non valley. The little patient is currently hospitalized.





To protect public health, the Prevention Department of Apss deems it appropriate that those who have purchased, before 14 July, dairy products attributable to the malga located in the territory of the former Municipality of Coredo, do not consume such foods. Also remember that raw milk products should not be given to children under 5 years of age and the elderly.





Hemolytic uremic syndrome is a disease caused by the bacterium Escherichia coli. It is mainly transmitted via food with the consumption of contaminated food. Initial symptoms of the infection may be diarrhea, vomiting, severe abdominal pain, drowsiness, anuria and asthenia. HUS represents the most important cause of acute renal failure in childhood.



