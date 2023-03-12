According to a new World Bank study, the goal of ending extreme poverty worldwide by 2030 is unlikely to be achieved if economic growth does not show unprecedented rates for the rest of this decade.

The study concludes that covid-19 represented the biggest setback to global poverty reduction efforts since 1990 and that the war in Ukraine threatens to worsen the situation.

The new edition of the World Bank report, titled “Shared Poverty and Prosperity,” presents the first comprehensive picture of poverty around the world after the extraordinary series of shocks to the global economy in recent years.

The pandemic is estimated to have pushed an estimated 70 million people into extreme poverty in 2020, the largest one-year increase since tracking these numbers began in 1990. As a result, an estimated 719 million people were subsisting on less US$2.15 a day at the end of 2020.

Impacts

“Advances in reducing extreme poverty have essentially stalled, coupled with sluggish growth in the global economy,” said David Malpass, president of the World Bank Group.

“Our mission is concerned about the rise in extreme poverty and decline in shared prosperity caused by inflation, the depreciation of various currencies and more general overlapping crises in development. This paints a bleak picture for billions of people around the world. Macroeconomic policy adjustments are needed to improve the allocation of global capital, promote monetary stability, reduce inflation, and revive median income growth. The alternative is the current situation: slowdown in world growth, higher interest rates, greater risk aversion and fragility in many developing countries”, says the leader.

Inflection point

The report states that 2020 marked a historic turning point: the era of income convergence in the world gave way to divergence. Most of the cost of the pandemic fell on the poorest: among the sectors that are located in the bottom 40% of the distribution, income losses reached an average of 4%, that is, double that among the bottom 20 % richer. As a result, global inequality rose for the first time in decades.

The application of solid fiscal policy measures made a notable difference, since it allowed to mitigate the impact of the covid-19 pandemic on poverty. In fact, the average poverty rate in developing economies would have been 2.4 percentage points higher had there been no fiscal response. However, public spending has been much more helpful in reducing poverty in richer countries, which have generally managed to fully offset the impact of Covid-19 through fiscal policies and other emergency support measures. Developing economies had fewer resources and therefore spent less and achieved less: upper-middle-income economies offset only 50 percent of the poverty impact, while low- and lower-middle-income economies offset less. only a quarter.

“Over the next decade it will be crucial for developing economies to invest in improving health conditions and education, given the severe learning loss and health-related setbacks they suffered during the pandemic,” said Indermit Gill, economist in Chief and Senior Vice President of Development Economics at the World Bank. “In a time of record debt and scarce fiscal resources, this will not be easy. Governments should focus their resources on developing human capital and maximizing growth.

The numbers

The report provides for the first time current and historical data on the new global extreme poverty line, which has been raised to $2.15 a day to reflect the latest purchasing power parity data. Extreme poverty fell dramatically around the world between 1990 and 2019, the latest year for which official data is available. But progress slowed after 2014, and policymakers now face a more complex context, as extreme poverty is concentrated in the areas of the world where it will be most difficult to eradicate: sub-Saharan Africa, conflict-affected areas, and rural.

Today, Sub-Saharan Africa is home to 60% of all people living in extreme poverty – 389 million, more than any other region. Here the poverty rate is close to 35%, the highest in the world. To reach the poverty reduction target set for 2030, each country in the region should achieve per capita gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 9% per year for the remainder of the current decade. This represents an exceptionally difficult goal for countries whose GDP per capita grew, on average, by 1.2% in the 10 years before the covid-19 pandemic.

According to the report, national public policy reforms can help resume progress in poverty reduction. It will also be necessary to intensify international cooperation.

Latin America

Extreme poverty in Latin America grew again, reaching 86 million people, 5 million more than in 2020, despite the social aid granted to face the coronavirus pandemic, revealed the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (Cepal).

The UN agency estimated that the extreme poverty rate increased from 13.1% to 13.8% last year, while the general poverty rate decreased from 33% to 32.1% and affected 201 million people. Latin Americans.

“Despite the economic recovery experienced in 2021, the levels of poverty and extreme poverty have remained above those registered in 2019, which reflects the continuation of the social crisis,” said the report entitled “Social Panorama of Latin America” , presented by ECLAC, based in Santiago de Chile.

According to ECLAC, the rate of increase in extreme poverty represents “a setback of 27 years” in the progress of the indicators.

Act on three fronts

When it comes to fiscal policy, governments must act without delay on three fronts:

1.- Avoid general subsidies and increase targeted cash transfers: In low- and middle-income economies, half of all spending on energy subsidies benefits the richest 20% of the population, who consume more energy. Cash transfers are a much more effective mechanism to support the poor and vulnerable groups.

2.- Emphasis on long-term growth: It is necessary to make high-return investments in education, research and development, and infrastructure projects without delay. In times of scarce resources, more efficient spending and better preparation for the next crisis will be key.

3.- Mobilize domestic revenue without hurting the poor: Property and carbon taxes can help increase tax revenue without hurting the poorest. The same can be said of the expansion of the tax base of personal and corporate income tax. Should it be necessary to raise sales and excise taxes, governments must minimize economic distortions and harmful distributional effects by simultaneously implementing targeted cash transfers that offset the effects of such taxes on the most vulnerable households.