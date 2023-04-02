Little Hell: this is how the Emberá indigenous people live in La Rioja
Pain, sadness, overcrowding is what is seen in the place, where more than 1,500 people are concentrated, including minors, adults and the elderly ‘imprisoned’ in La Rioja.
This place is located in the center of the capital of the country, from where food is claimed for the people who live in this place, since there is a shortage of the necessary implements for cooking.
“At the moment we have to fight the situation we have in La Rioja. We are fighting from the National Park and the entities say that they are going to comply and so far they have not complied”.
One of his recorded meals in the middle of the report was two bananas and a pot of pasta that is distributed to approximately 44 people.
So far there have been more than five deaths, involving children and adults, as a result of poor sanitation and malnutrition.
Viruses related to flu, chronic diseases and malnutrition are evident. All this is linked to the poor conditions in which these people live.
In each of the ‘rooms’ you can find pregnant underage women; Sometimes they have to lie on top of each other due to lack of space.
In La Rioja there are a total of 12 rooms, in which there are approximately 140 people per place. There are cabins, hammocks, garbage, debris and the belongings of the inhabitants.
The micro-soccer field is not only a place for recreation for minors, but it is also used as an area to hang clothes.
The only thing that is observed in this place is the ‘abundance of scarcity’, as pointed out in the report.