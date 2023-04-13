As you read this article, over 40 wars are being fought in the world: according to the latest report by Amnesty International. But only one is being talked about: the one in Ukraine, because NATO decided it, which believes itself to be the whole world and pretends to be a “defensive alliance”. The directors of some newspapers sign a sacrosanct appeal to Putin against the arrest of the journalist Wall Street Journal Evan Gershkovich, who faces 20 years in prison in Russia for espionage for exposing the war crimes of the Wagner group. Unfortunately they forget to launch an appeal to Biden and Sunak against the extradition of journalist Julian Assange, who risks 175 years in prison in the US for espionage for revealing American war crimes. And they forget to ask Zelensky to finally collaborate – after nine years of red herrings similar to the Egyptian ones on Regeni – in the investigations of our judiciary into the murder of the Italian journalist Andrea Rocchelli, assassinated in 2014 by his troops in Donbass while documenting the horrors of the civil war.

Big scandal over stolen Pentagon cable, unveiled by Washington Post, according to which “Egypt is ready to produce 40 thousand rockets for Russia”. But how: Field Marshal al-Sisi, the US and EU-backed coup leader to overthrow President Morsi of the Muslim Brotherhood in 2013 (the only one in Egyptian history to win democratic elections), who thanks to Draghi increased gas supplies to all In order to reduce its dependence on Russia, is Italy forgetting its friends? The news that Turkey’s friend Erdogan, a valued NATO member, after arming both Moscow and Kiev before the war, is ready to supply Wagner in Mali and the Ukraine is also causing a stir. But how: does our friend the Sultan, while exterminating the Kurds who defeated ISIS on our behalf and on his behalf, play a double game? At this rate, we will soon discover that Algeria, another country chosen by Draghi to reduce our energy dependence on Moscow, is not only ruled by a ferocious dictatorship, but is Russia’s commercial and military partner, in fact a year ago at the The UN abstained from condemning the attack on Ukraine. Only one cable is missing top secret that reveals what we all know: such as that, in order to no longer depend on Russian fossil fuels, we now depend on those of Angola, Mozambique, Congo, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, whose regimes dwarf Putin’s autocracy. So maybe we’ll stop putting up with the Little Red Riding Hood fairy tale (Pope dixitabout the war of the good guys against the bad guys. And we will finally take note of the number 1 rule of geopolitics: “The cleanest has mange”.