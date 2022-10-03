IVREA. Morning of 13 September, along a road that crosses a wooded area in the Canavese area. A citizen notices an animal by the roadside. He approaches. The animal is still, but alive. He is a puppy weighing about 11 pounds, and the rescuer believed it was a dog. He brought in a local vet and rescued the puppy. The veterinarian, however, understood that it was not a dog, but a wolf pup and called into question the Canc, Center for unconventional animals, which took care of the animal. And thanks to the agreement between the Metropolitan City of Turin and the Canc of the special Veterinary educational structure of the University of Turin, even the wolf cub has been treated and released.

The wolf pup cured at Canc

The convention, in fact, provides that, in cases such as that of the little wolf, the veterinarians and wildlife technicians of Canc submit the recovered animal to the appropriate medical examinations. The animal did not have any bone fractures, but Canc staff detected a state of traumatic shock, probably due to the impact with a vehicle. A therapy was then defined, to which the animal responded positively. During the 15 days of hospitalization at Canc, the wolf cub was always confined to an area inaccessible to the public and in which all the recovery operations were conducted by a single operator, so as not to accustom the animal to the human presence. . In recent days, the veterinary staff has assessed that the organic functions were normal and that the puppy was able to survive in the natural environment.

The staff of the specialized department for the protection of fauna and flora of the metropolitan city then carried out an inspection in the area where the wolf had been recovered, identifying a suitable point for release, in an area where the pup belongs to the herd. The release took place, with the favorable opinion of the Large Carnivores Center of Piedmont and after a communication to Ispra, in the evening and was completed by staff from the Metropolitan City and Canc. The release area is monitored to verify that the puppy has reached the parents and has been accepted back into the pack.