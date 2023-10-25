Little women in musicals at the Teatro Alfieri in Turin – News

Arriving at the Alfieri Theater from 27 to 29 October, Piccole Donne, the musical by the Compagnia dell’Alba of Ortona, directed by Fabrizio Angelini and Gabriele de Guglielmo on tour in Italy for the third consecutive year. On stage Edilge Di Stefano, Flavio Gismondi and Giancarlo Teodori. A show taken from one of the most famous texts of the 20th century that Luisa May Alcott wrote in 1868. But which maintains its absolute relevance and pleasantness.





A success that follows those achieved with ‘Nunsense: The Nun Musical’, ‘Add a Place at the Table’, ‘The Sound of Music’ and ‘A Christmas Carol’. The musical’s booklet is by Allan Knee, music by Jason Howland, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein. The Italian version is edited by Gianfranco Vergoni, the scenes are by Gabriele Moreschi. The musical direction is by Gabriele de Guglielmo, while the direction and choreography are by Fabrizio Angelini.





The musical, like the novel, tells the stories of the four March sisters (Meg, Amy, Beth and in particular Josephine, known as Jo, an aspiring writer), who live in Concord, Massachusetts, together with their mother in the second half of the 19th century. , while their father is away, a chaplain for the Union Army during the American Civil War. Their lives, this time in music, are intertwined with those of other colorful characters: Professor Bhaer, Aunt March, young Laurie with Mr. Lawrence, his grandfather, and her guardian, John Brooke. Little Women will be the title of the novel that Jo will write about her family and friends, and which will be published by a major publisher.





The musical, based on a special agreement with Music Theater International, debuted in October 2021 at the Teatro Tosti in Ortona, enjoying great critical and public success.



