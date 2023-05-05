Liu Deyin and Wei Zhejia’s salaries both exceeded 600 million yuan last year

Last year, TSMC’s operations hit a new high. Chairman Liu Deyin and President Wei Zhejia’s annual salary rose accordingly, simultaneously exceeding NT$600 million, an increase of more than 200 million yuan, an increase of more than 50%.

TSMC is expected to hold a regular shareholder meeting on June 6, and today uploaded the agenda manual, which includes director remuneration. Liu Deyin and Wei Zhejia are both directors of TSMC, and their annual salaries last year were also exposed.

Liu Deyin received 632 million yuan in director’s remuneration last year, an annual increase of 231 million yuan, an increase of about 57.87%, accounting for about 0.0622% of TSMC’s after-tax net profit last year. Wei Zhejia received 643 million yuan in remuneration last year, an annual increase of 243 million yuan, an increase of about 60.72%, accounting for 0.0633% of TSMC’s after-tax net profit last year.

Driven by the simultaneous growth in sales of high-performance computing, smart phones, the Internet of Things, and automotive electronics platforms last year, TSMC’s total revenue reached 2.26 trillion yuan, a record high for 13 consecutive years, and its after-tax net profit was 1.01 trillion yuan, an annual increase of 70.4%. The net profit per share was 39.2 yuan.

