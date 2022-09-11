Because the live dance became popular, Liu Genghong has been conveying the concept of sports and healthy life.

At 14:00 on September 9th, the fourteenth season “Sohu News Marathon” was held by the Qingshui River in Beizhuang Town, Miyun, Beijing suburb.

In addition to CEO Zhang Chaoyang, Liu Genghong and other artists also appeared to participate in the event.

After the departure, “Coach Liu” Liu Genghong led the way. Liu Genghong, who was the first to reach 5 kilometers, was in good condition and joked: “After running 5 kilometers, I feel warmed up.”

Originally, he only wanted to challenge the distance of 10 kilometers, but when it was about 9 kilometers, Liu Genghong heard that Zhang Ningjiang, who was traveling with him, was going to run 21 kilometers. Sprint 21 kilometers.In the end, he also ran all the way into the “final circle” and successfully crossed the line at the finish line, winning applause from the scene.

After the race, Liu Genghong said bluntly that he had not run for two years, and it was incredible and very happy to be able to complete 21 kilometers this time.

Zhang Chaoyang also praised Liu Genghong as a representative of anti-aging growth, and said that moving can not become a tool to relieve anxiety, it is an attitude to life, and anti-aging is only its by-product.