Home News Liu Genghong ran 21 kilometers in one go
News

Liu Genghong ran 21 kilometers in one go

by admin
Liu Genghong ran 21 kilometers in one go

Because the live dance became popular, Liu Genghong has been conveying the concept of sports and healthy life.

At 14:00 on September 9th, the fourteenth season “Sohu News Marathon” was held by the Qingshui River in Beizhuang Town, Miyun, Beijing suburb.

In addition to CEO Zhang Chaoyang, Liu Genghong and other artists also appeared to participate in the event.

After the departure, “Coach Liu” Liu Genghong led the way. Liu Genghong, who was the first to reach 5 kilometers, was in good condition and joked: “After running 5 kilometers, I feel warmed up.”

Originally, he only wanted to challenge the distance of 10 kilometers, but when it was about 9 kilometers, Liu Genghong heard that Zhang Ningjiang, who was traveling with him, was going to run 21 kilometers. Sprint 21 kilometers.In the end, he also ran all the way into the “final circle” and successfully crossed the line at the finish line, winning applause from the scene.

After the race, Liu Genghong said bluntly that he had not run for two years, and it was incredible and very happy to be able to complete 21 kilometers this time.

Zhang Chaoyang also praised Liu Genghong as a representative of anti-aging growth, and said that moving can not become a tool to relieve anxiety, it is an attitude to life, and anti-aging is only its by-product.

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Fast Technology

Responsible editor: Wan Nan

See also  Covid, appeal to the TAR of Aosta against the obligation of vaccines for health professionals

You may also like

Ivrea, between stories and images 100 years of...

Bribes to the Miur. “The shirts are for...

Taste traditional culture and enjoy the warmth of...

New vaccines: reservations from Monday, but the fourth...

Baoji High-tech Zone enhances epidemic prevention and control...

Ivrea, all the news of the super Gathering...

Afghan refugee mother finds her children after nine...

Huang Zeyuan emphasized scientific prevention and control, accurate...

Coronavirus latest news. Today in Italy 15,565 (-11.9%...

The Alpini in Ivrea, Mass in Piazza Ottinetti...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy