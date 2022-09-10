On September 9, the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting of the Standing Committee to study the epidemic prevention and control work. After the video conference of the State Council’s joint prevention and control mechanism, the provincial party committee and the provincial government held a video conference on the province’s epidemic prevention and control work. Provincial Party Secretary Liu Guozhong attended the meeting and delivered a speech. He emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on epidemic prevention and control, conscientiously implement the meeting arrangements of the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council, consolidate the responsibilities of the Quartet, work hard on early detection, rapid disposal, and prevention of spillovers, and comprehensively tighten Quickly, strictly and meticulously do a good job in epidemic prevention and control during the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holidays and before and after, firmly hold the bottom line of preventing large-scale epidemics, and create a good atmosphere for the successful convening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

Governor Zhao Yide, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee Zhao Gang, and the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee Wang Xiao, Fang Hongwei and Li Chunlin attended the meeting. Vice Governor Fang Guanghua briefed the relevant situation.

Liu Guozhong emphasized that it is necessary to fully understand the special importance of doing a good job in the current epidemic prevention and control work, resolutely overcome paralysis, seize the current favorable opportunity for overall control, and promptly improve the work plan and make up for the shortcomings of the work. The most important thing is to prevent both import and spillover. Continue to do a good job of “two stops and one visit”, highway checkpoint inspections, strict nucleic acid code inspections in public places, strengthen tourism activity management, and strictly control gathering activities. It is fast and fast, using the “golden 24 hours” to coordinate nucleic acid testing, flow control traceability, isolation and transportation, community prevention and control, and accelerate the realization of “dynamic clearing”. It is necessary to be stricter and stricter, standardize the management of medium and high risk areas, strictly implement closed-loop operation of isolation points and designated hospitals, strengthen the management of key places such as universities, and conduct nucleic acid testing in normalized areas without missing one person. It is necessary to be meticulous and meticulous, carefully provide public service guarantees, prepare sufficient resources for prevention and control, and continue to strengthen vaccination.

Liu Guozhong demanded that the whole province should be on guard, the epidemic prevention and control command system should be in an active state, the main responsible comrades of the party and government should personally command, the headquarters should be on duty 24 hours a day and dispatch every day. At the same time, it is necessary to strengthen the protection and guidance of the masses. Those who neglect their duties and cause the epidemic to get out of control must be held accountable.

Zhao Yide emphasized that Baoji and other places must seize the time window, trace the source of infection as quickly as possible, cut off the chain of transmission, eliminate hidden risks, and quickly and completely eliminate the sudden epidemic. All localities should make epidemic prevention and control the top priority of their current work, strictly implement the latest requirements of the joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council, promptly check and fill gaps, strengthen capacity building, consolidate the responsibilities of the Quartet, and do a good job in epidemic prevention and control in a strict and meticulous manner. Work, and resolutely defend the bottom line of preventing a large-scale epidemic.