On September 12, Liu Guozhong, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, presided over a special meeting on epidemic prevention and control. He emphasized that it is necessary to carefully compare the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping and the decision-making and deployment of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, and the joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council and the province’s requirements for recent epidemic prevention and control. In the face of the epidemic, we will resolutely hold the bottom line of preventing large-scale epidemics, and take practical actions to welcome the victory of the Party’s 20th National Congress.

Liu Guozhong pointed out that the epidemic prevention and control situation in the province is generally stable during the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. Shangluo and Baoji should further intensify their work, organize stronger forces, and go all out to tackle tough problems, so as to achieve the goal of clearing as soon as possible. Other cities should not relax their efforts to normalize prevention and control, carefully and scientifically organize regional large-scale nucleic acid testing, encrypt the frequency of testing for key groups, and conduct nucleic acid code inspections in public places on a person-by-person basis to effectively improve the sensitivity of epidemic monitoring. It is necessary to strictly carry out the “two stops and one inspection” and traffic checkpoint inspections, and implement the measures of “on-the-ground inspection” and “two inspections in three days”. It is necessary to make solid preparations for the start of the school, and pay close attention to the critical period during which students return to school and within a week of returning to school to strengthen school prevention and control. It is necessary to strengthen the daily prevention and control of key places such as nursery and elderly care institutions, supervision places, farmers markets, restaurants, chess and card rooms, and strictly control gathering activities. It is necessary to strengthen the internal management of centralized isolation points and designated hospitals, and operate in strict accordance with specifications and procedures to ensure that there are no problems. It is necessary to attach great importance to anti-spill work, effectively manage and control risks, and report relevant information in a timely manner.

Liu Guozhong emphasized that all localities should further optimize and refine prevention and control plans, carry out in-depth self-examination and self-correction, and strengthen mutual learning. The main responsible comrades of the party and government must personally command, strengthen the guidance and supervision of the grassroots, consolidate responsibilities at all levels, and resolutely win the battle of epidemic prevention and control.

Zhao Gang, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Yan’an Municipal Party Committee, Wang Xiao, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Executive Vice Governor, and Fang Hongwei, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Xi’an Municipal Party Committee attended the meeting.