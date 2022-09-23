Liu Guozhong, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, presided over a special meeting on the 22nd, listened to the report on the development of the special action for work style construction, and studied and deployed the work style construction in the next stage. He emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly implement the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech on inspection in Shaanxi, the important instructions on the construction of work style and the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, earnestly implement the arrangements of the Second Plenary Session of the 14th Provincial Party Committee, and continue to work in Chang Hechang, Yan He We will work hard, be practical, profound and meticulous, adhere to the above rate, closely follow the job responsibilities and change the style of work, pay close attention to the concerns of the masses, create a new style, reflect the effectiveness of style construction on the work results, strive to write a new chapter of high-quality development in Shaanxi, and meet with practical actions. The party’s twentieth victory was held.

Liu Guozhong pointed out that in recent years, the whole province has not relaxed the construction of style, and the atmosphere of people’s thinking and thinking has become increasingly strong. After the Plenary Session of the Provincial Party Committee arranged a special action for style building, various departments at all levels quickly followed up and implemented them conscientiously, and achieved initial results. In the next step, we must take advantage of the momentum and make persistent efforts, continue to work hard on the benchmarking table, comprehensively check the requirements of the general secretary, the Party Central Committee to be loyal, clean and responsible, pragmatic and honest for the people, find gaps, make up for shortcomings, promote improvement, and improve Deeply comprehend the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, and resolutely implement the “two maintenances” into concrete actions.

Liu Guozhong emphasized that it is necessary to work harder on the above-mentioned rates, and that leading cadres at all levels, especially the “top leaders”, should take the lead in being loyal to the party, responsible for the people, dedicated to the people, diligent in learning and doing well, practical, honest and honest, and take the lead. Take the responsibility for the construction of the work style of the unit in the region, take a clear-cut stand to advocate a good work style, and resolutely oppose the evil spirits. It is necessary to make more efforts to integrate into the work, and to plan, systematically promote, and evaluate the work style construction and the central work as a whole. At present, it is necessary to implement the tasks of preventing epidemics, stabilizing the economy, and ensuring safety.

Liu Guozhong emphasized that more efforts should be made in serving the masses, insisting on opening the door to build a style of work, actively responding to the new expectations of the masses for cadres’ style of work, improving the mechanism for party members and cadres to contact and serve the masses, deepening the practice of “I do practical things for the masses”, and improving people’s livelihood. The special governance of field problems allows the masses to have a real sense of gain in the construction of work style. It is necessary to make more efforts in combination with the cadre’s thinking, vigorously carry forward the great spirit of founding the party and the spirit of Yan’an, carry out the construction of cleanliness throughout, and guide everyone to forge ahead in a new journey with a high-spirited style that is healthy, progressive, democratic, active, and full of combat effectiveness.

Wang Xingning, Cheng Fubo and Li Chunlin, members of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, attended the meeting. The main responsible comrades of the relevant departments of the cities (districts) and provinces participated in the meeting.