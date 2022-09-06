Provincial Party Secretary Liu Guozhong went to Weinan on the 5th to investigate and inspect the epidemic prevention and control work. He emphasized that it is necessary to resolutely implement the general strategy and general policy, race against time to screen and control risk personnel thoroughly, continue to work hard for normalized prevention and control, resolutely hold the bottom line that the epidemic will not rebound on a large scale, and meet the party’s efforts with practical actions and work results. The Twenty Victory was held.

A confirmed case has recently appeared in Xinshi Village, Xinshi Sub-district, Weinan Economic and Technological Development Zone. Liu Guozhong came to the village to check the implementation of the closure and control measures, listened to reports on the transfer of close contacts, material supply and distribution, and asked to give full play to the strengths of grass-roots cadres, sinking cadres, and public security. , Strictly do a good job in the management of home isolation personnel, do a good job in the disinfection of the entire village environment, and at the same time effectively protect the people’s living and medical needs. At the Mancheng Garden Quarantine Hotel in Linwei District, Liu Guozhong learned about the number of quarantined personnel and staff, inquired about the setting and monitoring of the “three districts and two channels”, and the configuration of door sensors, and encouraged the staff to grit their teeth and persist, and to implement the prescribed measures in place. . In the central hospital, Liu Guozhong understood the patient’s admission, diagnosis and treatment, and healing, and asked to continue to carefully treat the patients in the hospital, without slackening to prevent the feeling of the hospital.

Later, Liu Guozhong presided over a meeting to listen to the report on the prevention and control of the epidemic in Weinan. He said that after the mixed-tube positives appeared in Weinan on September 2, everyone responded quickly, acted decisively, and handled them properly. However, we must not take it lightly. We must be soberly aware of the seriousness and complexity of the current epidemic prevention and control situation, and always be in the state of mind and work. It is necessary to continue to do a good job in nucleic acid screening and flow investigation as quickly as possible, and strictly follow the requirements of “not leaving the area, picking up things at different peaks” and “not leaving home, door-to-door service” to strengthen the management and control of medium and high-risk areas, and strengthen discharge from the hospital. Health monitoring of patients and those whose quarantine period has expired, dynamic investigation of loopholes, and improvement of shortcomings, so that the current round of epidemics can be cleared as soon as possible. It is necessary to meticulously do a good job in the prevention and control of the epidemic at the beginning of the school year, and carefully study and formulate a prevention and control plan for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival. It is necessary to do a good job of external defense input without slackening, and effectively strengthen the “two stops and one mouth” and the inspection of the first foothold. It is necessary to make early detection the key to normalized prevention and control, make good use of the most effective means of regional nucleic acid detection, strengthen nucleic acid inspection and code scanning in public places, and effectively strengthen supervision to detect and control risks in a timely manner. It is necessary to strengthen the management of confined spaces, and strictly implement measures such as flow restriction, ventilation, and disinfection. It is necessary to coordinate the work of preventing epidemics, stabilizing the economy, and ensuring security, and win this round of epidemic prevention and control in the shortest time and at the lowest cost.

Li Chunlin, member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary-General of the Provincial Party Committee, investigated together.