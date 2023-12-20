Liu Jianxin, former member and deputy director of the Standing Committee of the People’s Congress of Qiandongnan Prefecture, was expelled from the party and dismissed from public office – Xinhuanet

Former Official Expelled from Party and Dismissed from Public Office for Serious Violations

Former member and deputy director of the Standing Committee of the People’s Congress of Qiandongnan Prefecture, Liu Jianxin, has been expelled from the party and dismissed from public office following severe violations of discipline and law, as reported by the Guizhou Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision.

After an investigation, it was found that Liu Jianxin had abandoned his original mission, participated in superstitious activities, accepted illegal gifts and travel arrangements, and engaged in profit-making activities in violation of regulations, among other offenses.

These actions were deemed to constitute serious violations of the party’s political discipline, organizational discipline, integrity discipline, and mass discipline, leading to the decision to expel him from the party and dismiss him from public office. His illegal income will be confiscated, and his suspected criminal issues will be transferred to the procuratorate for review and prosecution in accordance with the law.

Liu Jianxin’s case serves as a reminder of the consequences of violating party and organizational discipline, and highlights the commitment to upholding integrity and the rule of law within the Communist Party of China.

