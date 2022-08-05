Home News Liu Qiang emphasized building loyalty, creating peace, strengthening the rule of law, and promoting development at the opening ceremony of the training course for leading cadres in the province’s political and legal system. He took practical actions to welcome the victory of the 20th Party Congress_Shaanxi Provincial People’s Government
Liu Qiang emphasized building loyalty, creating peace, strengthening the rule of law, and promoting development at the opening ceremony of the training course for leading cadres in the province's political and legal system. He took practical actions to welcome the victory of the 20th Party Congress

Liu Qiang demanded that we must insist on putting the party’s political construction in the first place, deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidences”, and achieve the “two maintenances”. It is highly consistent with the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core in terms of governance, politics and action. It is necessary to earnestly study and implement the spirit of the 14th Provincial Party Congress and the 2nd Plenary Session of the 14th Provincial Party Committee, focus on the center and serve the overall situation, effectively strengthen the construction of work style, and continue to work hard on good service, strong guarantee, and excellent environment. It is necessary to insist on building loyalty, creating safety, strengthening the rule of law, and promoting development, accelerating the construction of a higher level of safe Shaanxi and the rule of law in Shaanxi, and forging a loyal, clean and responsible political and legal team. It is necessary to crack down on illegal and criminal activities that are strongly reflected by the masses, such as telecommunication network fraud and pension fraud, and constantly enhance the people’s sense of gain, happiness, and security, and take practical actions to welcome the victory of the Party’s 20th National Congress.

The training course was jointly organized by the Organization Department of the Provincial Party Committee and the Political and Legal Committee of the Provincial Party Committee from August 4th to 6th. The members of the leading group of the Political and Legal Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and the main responsible comrades of some provincial-level political and legal units gave special counseling. More than 240 people, including city (district), county (city, district) party committee secretary of political and legal committees and leading cadres of provincial municipal and legal units, participated in the training.(Reporter: Liu Zhaoqiong)

