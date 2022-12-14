Liu Shangjin, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, investigated the construction of the medical treatment system and emphasized strengthening the reserve of medical resources, improving comprehensive treatment capabilities, and protecting the lives, health and safety of the people.

On December 13, Liu Shangjin, secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, inspected the construction of the medical treatment system, visited and expressed condolences to front-line staff, and emphasized that we must resolutely implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the requirements of the “New Ten Articles”, insist on the supremacy of the people and life, and improve the classification and classification Diagnosis and treatment system, speed up the reserve of critical medical resources, improve emergency response capabilities, actively and effectively respond to the peak of the epidemic, and make every effort to protect the lives, health and safety of the people. City leaders Zhou Xinhe and Qiao Yanqiang participated.

Liu Shangjin first came to the 120 emergency command center, walked into the dispatch room, emergency command center, etc. to inspect the construction of the emergency command system. Due to the superimposition of the epidemic and the cold winter, the number of 120 emergency calls has increased significantly. Liu Shangjin was working on the spot and asked the health and finance departments to take immediate action to quickly start the 120 dispatching command system to double and expand capacity, supplement personnel to increase the reception and reception seats, improve answering efficiency, optimize the dispatching process, improve the emergency plan for inbound peaks, and establish a joint command and dispatch The working mechanism can calmly deal with the peak of incoming calls, and ensure the rapid response and timely treatment of emergency and critically ill patients.

At the Central Hospital and Zhaoling District People’s Hospital, Liu Shangjin learned in detail about the operation and management of fever clinics and critically ill areas, patient admissions, ward settings, and diagnosis and treatment capabilities. He pointed out that meeting the basic medical needs of the masses is our optimization and adjustment of prevention and control policies bottom line. It is necessary to insist on setting up fever clinics as much as possible and opening as many as possible, coordinating various medical resources such as designated hospitals in cities and counties, sub-designated hospitals, shelter hospitals, township (town) health centers, and community health service centers (stations), focusing on Beds, equipment, medicines, and personnel in fever clinics and fever clinics are equipped with “four configurations”. It is necessary to further prepare critical medical resources and reserve a batch of relatively independent, well-equipped ICU beds that can be converted within 24 hours. It is necessary to enrich the medical force in various ways, optimize the echelon of medical staff, strengthen the training of all staff, and better provide medical treatment services for patients. It is necessary to care for front-line medical workers, do a good job in health monitoring of medical workers, improve the incentive mechanism, and issue subsidies and subsidies in a timely manner to ensure the stability and combat effectiveness of the medical team. It is necessary to further optimize the hierarchical and classified diagnosis and treatment plan, encourage asymptomatic infections and mild patients to take care of themselves at home, and provide them with necessary diagnosis and treatment support through online means. The health and market supervision departments at the city and county (district) levels should stockpile a batch of related drugs and antigen detection reagents in a planned manner on the basis of preliminary purchases to ensure market supply, ensure price stability, and better meet the drug needs of the masses. At present, the drug reserves in our city are relatively sufficient. It is necessary to guide the masses to purchase drugs rationally and use them scientifically. There is no need to buy and stockpile drugs in large quantities.

On the same day, Liu Shangjin also came to the construction site of the sub-designated hospital in Zhaoling District, emphasizing that it is necessary to speed up the construction of hospital facilities in accordance with the management requirements of designated hospitals, prepare relevant drugs, medical equipment, and diagnosis and treatment capabilities in advance, and enrich the strength of medical workers in various ways. Provide high-quality medical services to patients.