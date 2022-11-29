Liu Yanhong, secretary of the Fumeng County Party Committee, investigated and supervised the development of regional nucleic acid testing and the prevention and control of epidemics in townships

Date: 2022-11-29

Source: Fumeng County Financial Media Center

On November 27, Liu Yanhong, vice chairman of the CPPCC and secretary of the county party committee, supervised the development of regional nucleic acid testing and the prevention and control of township epidemics. Relevant leaders of the county government, the county CPPCC and relevant department heads of the county party committee office participated in the event.



At the site of nucleic acid testing and sampling sites in the Mongolian Square area, Liu Yanhong listened to work reports on the progress of nucleic acid testing, provision of protective materials, and logistical support, and learned more about the staffing, sampling process, safety control, order maintenance, and other related work at the testing sites.

Liu Yanhong pointed out that carrying out regional nucleic acid testing is an inevitable requirement for the prevention and control of the epidemic, and it is also an important measure to test the county’s ability to fight. It is necessary to strengthen overall planning, keep abreast of the progress of nucleic acid testing, and comprehensively improve testing efficiency. It is necessary to strengthen on-site order management, guide the masses to do a good job in personal protection, strictly implement various measures, participate in inspections in an orderly manner, and serve the masses safely and quickly. It is necessary to optimize the procedures of nucleic acid sampling and inspection, strengthen the orderly connection of all links of nucleic acid testing, maintain efficient, fast, flexible and orderly, and pay close attention to the work of nucleic acid testing. It is necessary to sum up experience in a timely manner, effectively improve the ability of nucleic acid testing and the level of epidemic response, ensure that all inspections should be carried out, no one is missed, no one is left behind, and regional nucleic acid testing tasks are completed with high standards, high quality, and high efficiency, and a solid guarantee for the people A solid barrier for life, health and safety.

In the government of Jiumiao Town, Liu Yanhong took the lead in implementing links such as code scanning and temperature measurement. By carefully checking the ledger, he learned more about the staff on duty, code scanning registration, etc. Liu Yanhong emphasized that it is necessary to improve the ideological understanding of the epidemic prevention and control work, take the initiative to reveal their identities, set an example, strengthen on-duty duty, adhere to the general strategy of “external defense input, internal defense rebound” and the general policy of “dynamic clearing”, and be strict and practical Do a good job in epidemic prevention and control.

During the discussion, the person in charge of Jiumiao Town reported the town’s epidemic prevention and control work and emergency response. The relevant leaders of the county government, the county CPPCC and the heads of relevant departments put forward opinions and suggestions on the prevention and control of the epidemic in Jiumiao Town.

Liu Yanhong pointed out that the current epidemic situation in the county is severe, and the difficulty of epidemic prevention and control in Jiumiao Town is relatively complicated. It is necessary to resolutely implement the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan and optimize and adjust the 20 measures for epidemic prevention and control, give full play to the role of the “key minority” and demonstrate their responsibility, so as to “have strings in the mind, know what is in the heart, see things in the eyes, and be in the hands.” There are tricks, and there are results in everything”, to further improve the overall prevention and control capabilities and levels. Guided by problems and taking the village as the unit, carefully screen the itinerary trajectories of vehicles, returnees, foreigners, and migrants, do a good job in tracking and registration, and establish a management and control account to protect the lives and health of the people in the jurisdiction. It is necessary to draw inferences from one instance to another, so that the horizontal to the edge, the vertical to the bottom, and all directions are in place, so that the prevention and control work forms a closed loop, and resolutely curbs the spread of the epidemic. It is necessary to do a good job in the management and service guarantee of home personnel, and effectively send humanistic care and warmth to the hearts of the masses. It is necessary to give full play to the roles of volunteers, grid members, deputies to the National People’s Congress, and members of the CPPCC, participate in the prevention and control of the epidemic, resolutely build a strict defense line of joint defense, joint control, and group defense and group control, and use all efforts to ensure the prevention and control of the epidemic. Work falls to the ground. It is necessary to increase the supervision and inspection of epidemic prevention and control in key places around national and provincial highways, strengthen the management of “nine small places”, strictly implement the eight major mechanisms of epidemic prevention and control in the “center N” mechanism, form a closed-loop management, and ensure the implementation of prevention and control measures. . It is necessary to strengthen social governance at the grassroots level as a carrier, do a good job in epidemic prevention and control and security and stability in an orderly and effective manner, plug loopholes and make up for shortcomings, resolutely win the “11·21” epidemic annihilation battle, and do our best to ensure the safety and security of the people. Healthy body.

Liu Yanhong also put forward specific requirements for environmental sanitation work.