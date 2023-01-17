Liu Yanhong, secretary of the Fumeng County Party Committee, presided over the 2022 county-wide grassroots party building work debriefing review meeting

Date: 2023-01-17

Views: 21

Source: Fumeng County Financial Media Center

Editor in charge: Li Yan



Text Size: Large Medium Small

On January 16, our county held the 2022 County-wide Grass-roots Party Construction Work Debriefing Review Conference to thoroughly study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on grass-roots party building work, and fully implement the spirit of the provincial and municipal grass-roots party building work debriefing conferences. Liu Yanhong, vice chairman of the CPPCC and secretary of the county party committee, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. Relevant comrades from the Organization Department of the Municipal Party Committee attended the meeting for guidance.

The meeting conveyed the spirit of the municipal grassroots party building work debriefing meeting. Some township party committee secretaries, such as Jiumiao Town, Fuxingdi Town, and Tayingzi Town, respectively reported on the implementation of key tasks of grassroots party building work, and other township party committee secretaries, county party group secretaries, and party (worker) committee secretaries made written presentations. Liu Yanhong commented on the work report one by one, not only affirming the achievements but also pointing out the problems. Relevant comrades from the Organization Department of the Municipal Party Committee fully affirmed the party building work of our county and put forward work requirements.

Liu Yanhong pointed out in his concluding speech that in the past year, party organizations at all levels in the county, guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, fully implemented the general requirements for party building in the new era, consciously practiced the party’s organizational line in the new era, The grassroots party building work in our county has achieved good results, the party building responsibilities have been continuously consolidated, the quality of party building has been continuously improved, the level of party building has been continuously improved, rural revitalization has been continuously promoted, and grassroots governance has been continuously deepened. Liu Yanhong pointed out that while achievements have been made, there are still problems such as insufficient balance in the promotion of grassroots party building in various fields, gaps in promoting party building to promote rural revitalization, and insufficient education and management of party members and cadres.

Focusing on the future party building work, Liu Yanhong emphasized that all party (work) committees and party group secretaries in the county should lead the grassroots party organizations and party members and cadres, take political construction as the guide, fully implement the party’s leadership, talk about politics with a clear-cut stand, learn deeply and understand the new Thought, resolutely and effectively grasp the implementation. The work tasks in 2023 have been clarified, and party building workers in all fronts and fields are required to stick to the goal of strengthening the county and serve the center of the county. In rural areas, we must give full play to the roles of the first secretary, the village work team, and financial assistants; in the street community, we must further promote party building to lead grassroots governance, build a strong grid party organization, and give full play to the role of the street working committee and the community party committee ; In government agencies, mobilize party members in agencies and institutions to take the lead in participating in grassroots governance, helping enterprises to bail out, and serving the masses; in state-owned enterprises, we must insist on integrating the party’s leadership into all aspects of corporate governance; Strengthen the leadership of the party and focus on the fundamental task of building morality and cultivating people. It is necessary to effectively strengthen the “two functions” and establish a strong foundation for work orientation. It is necessary to tighten the grassroots organization system, train a strong grassroots team, and serve the people’s livelihood with heart and soul. We must constantly improve our work style and purify the political ecology at the grassroots level. We must persist in changing the work style at the grassroots level, strictly manage and love grassroots cadres, and resolutely punish corruption at the grassroots level. It is necessary to comprehensively consolidate the responsibility of party building, play a leading role in demonstration and leadership, take multiple measures, coordinate the promotion of key tasks, strictly supervise and guide, and ensure the implementation of party building tasks.

Members of the Standing Committee of the County Party Committee, the main comrades in charge of the member units of the Party Construction Leading Group Office of the County Party Committee, the main responsible comrades of the member units of the county’s grassroots organization construction coordination group, the secretary of the township party committee, the county party (worker) committee, and the secretary of the party group, and some “two representatives and one member” attend a meeting.