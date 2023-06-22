Live at home for as long as possible / Day and night care offers the opportunity to stay in your own four walls, even if the care effort increases

Bochum (ots) – Day and night care offers the opportunity to stay in your own four walls, even if the care effort increases. Nursing care facilities then take over the temporary care. VIACTIV helps with the search and contributes to the costs through the care insurance fund.

Many people want to continue to live in their familiar surroundings, even if they are dependent on care more often. The so-called semi-stationary care enables them to be cared for in day or night care in care facilities, to bring variety to their everyday life and to make new contacts. Day and night care is also a relief for caring relatives, friends or other helpers. They are not always available for all-round care, need time to relax and have their own affairs to attend to.

At the beginning of May this year, VIACTIV looked after 60,440 nursing cases. Of these, 2,179 people are currently using day and night care.

The semi-stationary care brings color to the often monotonous everyday life and allows everyone to take a little break.

If people in need of care spend part of their time in a semi-residential care facility during the day, they are picked up at home in the morning by a driver and taken to the day care facility. Newspaper rounds, singing circles or board games – until the afternoon, those in need of care are cared for and occupied together in day care. You can talk to others, have lunch together and then have the opportunity to take a midday break. The driver service then ensures a safe return home.

In addition, there are some facilities that offer night care places and allow for an overnight stay.

Partial inpatient care – but where?

Our care finder at www.viactiv.de is helpful when looking for suitable facilities (simply enter “care finder” or WEBCODE a8168 in the search mask). Day and night care places in the neighborhood are displayed via a postcode search. In order to find out whether the respective facilities fit your own ideas and needs, “trial days” can usually be arranged. In this way, the new situation can be tested once or twice in advance.

What and when the nursing care fund pays

People in need of care with at least care level 2 can make use of day and night care if their home care is only partially secured or the service is required to supplement or strengthen their care situation. Anyone who is only classified in care level 1 can claim the costs of day and night care via the relief amount (125 euros per month) from VIACTIV. The VIACTIV long-term care insurance fund covers the care-related costs (including travel costs) for semi-residential care in the different levels of care in the following monthly amounts:

– for those in need of care with care grade 2 up to 689 euros – for those in need of care with care grade 3 up to 1,298 euros – for those in need of care with care grade 4 up to 1,612 euros – for those in need of care with care grade 5 up to 1,995 euros

Insured persons have to bear the costs for accommodation and meals themselves, since they are not paid for out of the budget for day and night care. However, regardless of the level of care, those in need of care have the possibility of reimbursement via the relief amount. You can receive semi-residential care in addition to the home care benefits and do not have to worry about the reduction in care benefits, such as the care allowance, if you use day or night care.

