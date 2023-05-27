Live blog: Can HSV make direct promotion to the Bundesliga? | > – Sports

Status: 05/27/2023 10:23 p.m

Will HSV make the long-awaited return to the Bundesliga in the fifth attempt? If the Hanseatic League wins in the second division season finale in Sandhausen on Sunday and Heidenheim drops feathers in the long-distance duel in Regensburg, things will go up straight away. The possible detour via relegation is safe anyway. Information and background information in the news blog at >.

27.05.2023 22:20



HSV captain Schonlau: “Do everything to seize the opportunity”

HSV captain Sebastian Schonlau is hopeful that it could go directly to the Bundesliga on Sunday. “We have a chance. And as long as it’s there, we’ll do everything we can to seize it,” said the defense chief in an interview on the club’s website. “We want to do our job and see if Heidenheim has lost feathers. If it works out on Sunday, we’ll be very happy. If it doesn’t work out, we’ll also be happy about two more games and the chances that come with them,” so gentle.

27.05.2023 19:00



VfB Stuttgart possible relegation opponent

HSV wants to go straight up, but it can also result in relegation. In this case, opponents on June 1st and 5th would be VfB Stuttgart, who after the 1-1 draw against Hoffenheim on the last day of the Bundesliga match 16th place in the table has slipped.

“It will be important for success in the relegation that we don’t see the additional games as a burden, but as a chance to stay up in the league,” said VfB sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth. “We now have to accept the additional loop professionally. Then there is a good chance that we will continue to play in the Bundesliga.”

27.05.2023 17:00



Does it work or not? Vote here!

Three options – but one of them in particular is absolutely not an option for HSV…

27.05.2023 16:00



HSV and the rise: “Nothing else matters”

HSV no longer has it in their own hands, and yet Tim Walter hopes that the “best experience” of his coaching career will come true. After all: HSV won the first leg 4-2.

VIDEO: HSV final at SV Sandhausen: only promotion counts (3 min)

27.05.2023 15:25



Sandhausen – was there something?

In an interview with NDR, ex-HSV professional Martin Harnik remembers the day when Hamburg gambled away participation in the relegation against SVS.

27.05.2023 15:55



Metallica in the Volksparkstadion – that has consequences

On Sunday the metal band Metallica will play – for the second time after Friday – in the Volksparkstadion. The concert will probably last until 10:30 p.m. If the diamond club rises directly on the day, there will be no spontaneous celebration at the arena. If HSV has to go into relegation, a new lawn would be laid after the double concert for the second leg on June 5th.