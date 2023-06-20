Live blog: + EU promises more than 50 billion euros +

live blog

The EU Commission has promised Ukraine to provide a further 50 billion euros. The protection of the constitution expects more aggressive espionage operations by Russia. All developments in the live blog.

EU offers Ukraine new aid of 50 billion euros

The EU Commission is promising 50 billion euros in new financial aid to Ukraine, which has been attacked by Russia. The aid is designed for several years, said EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. They would consist of loans, but also of grants that would then not have to be repaid. The new aid should also be a signal to other donors to increase their aid.

This year the EU is supporting Ukraine with 18 billion euros. EU Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis recently said that the EU wanted to help maintain the state government apparatus in Kiev beyond 2023 and also to rebuild the country. This should be done from the budget, which is set until 2027.

Prigozhin once again criticizes the Russian military leadership

The head of the Wagner mercenary unit, Yevgeny Prigozhin, is again criticizing the Russian military leadership. He accuses her of not having awarded medals to most of his fighters as promised by President Vladimir Putin.

Wagner mercenaries played a leading role in the attack on the eastern Ukrainian town of Bakhmut, which was captured only after nine months of fierce fighting and numerous casualties on both sides. According to his information, a fuss is being made about declassifying the medals while the generals adorn themselves with cheap junk, Prigozhin explained.

As usual, the Ministry of Defense does not react to his criticism. The mercenary boss had repeatedly accused the ministry of incompetence and stated that it did not support its fighters adequately.

Russia warns Ukraine of “Himars” missiles shelling Crimea

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Ukraine plans to attack Moscow-controlled Crimea with “Himars” and “Storm Shadow” missiles. The Tass agency quoted the minister as saying that Russia would retaliate in the case. In addition, such attacks would also involve extensive US and UK involvement.

UN wants to support small companies in the reconstruction of Ukraine

According to the United Nations (UN), supporting small and medium-sized enterprises is one of the next goals in the reconstruction of Ukraine. Achim Steiner, head of the UN development agency UNDP, said a lot could be achieved here with financial start-up aid for an economic recovery. In addition, the schools would have to be repaired so that tens of thousands of students could soon be back in class, Steiner demanded on the day before a second reconstruction conference for Ukraine to be held in London.

Kiev is negotiating with arms manufacturers about production in Ukraine

The government in Kiev is negotiating with armaments manufacturers from Germany, France, Italy and Eastern European countries about the manufacture of weapons in Ukraine. This is what Deputy Minister of Strategic Industry Sergey Boyev said. “We are in very detailed talks with them. And we are sure that we will sign the contracts in the next few months,” he says on the sidelines of the Paris Air Show.

UN confirms deaths of 9,000 civilians in Ukraine war

According to the United Nations, more than 9,000 civilians have been killed in the war in Ukraine since the Russian attack began in February 2022. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in Geneva reports that from June 1 to 18 alone, 112 civilians were killed and 445 injured. Of these, 99 died in regions controlled by the government in Kiev. The other 13 civilian fatalities were recorded in Ukrainian territories occupied by the Russian Federation.

Escape from Ukraine causes population increase in Germany

The population in Germany grew by 1.3 percent or more than 1.1 million people last year. The Federal Statistical Office reported that this development was due to a significant increase in net immigration to 1.455 million people. Above all, refugee movements from Ukraine would have contributed to this. According to the information, a good 84.4 million people lived in Germany at the end of 2022. The year before, only a slight increase in population of 0.1 percent or 82,000 people was recorded.

UNICEF launches digital help for young Ukrainian refugees

UNICEF launches the digital platform U-Report Europe for young Ukrainian refugees in Germany. Young people aged 14 and over can use various messenger apps to access important information in English and Ukrainian and take part in surveys, according to the German section of the UN Children’s Fund.

According to UNICEF estimates, by the end of 2022 there were 43.3 million displaced children worldwide – twice as many as ten years ago. The war in Ukraine has already forced more than two million children to flee abroad and displaced more than a million children within the country, it said.

The Office for the Protection of the Constitution expects more aggressive espionage operations by Russia

Against the background of the Ukraine war, the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution expects “more aggressive espionage operations by Russia” in Germany. The agency explained in its annual report that the Russian war of aggression had already determined the work of German counterintelligence last year. It also names China as one of the “main players” in espionage in Germany.

Against the background of the sanctions against Russia and the support of Ukraine by Germany and other Western countries, Russian intelligence services have an increased interest in investigating, according to the report.

Three civilians injured in Ukrainian drone strike

According to Russian sources, Ukrainian forces used so-called kamikaze drones to attack the Russian-occupied town of Nowa Kakhovka on the destroyed dam in the southern Kherson region. Three civilians were injured, the Russian news agency Tass reported, citing the local authorities deployed by Russia.

Shaded: territories occupied by Russia

Kiev: Attacks on several cities across the country

According to Ukrainian military information, Russia last night again attacked several cities in Ukraine with rockets and drones, including the capital Kiev and Lviv (Lemberg), about 70 kilometers from the Polish border. In much of the country, alarm sirens warned the population of air raids for hours. According to initial information, 28 of 30 drones were shot down, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said. There were no reports of deaths or injuries.

“Another massive airstrike on the capital,” Kiev military administrator Serhiy Popko wrote on Telegram. About 20 enemy targets were identified and destroyed in the airspace around Kiev. “Critical infrastructure” was hit several hundred kilometers further west in Lviv, and a fire broke out, according to the military administration of the city of 700,000.

The military administration of the south-eastern region of Zaporizhia said Russia had fired on telecommunications infrastructure and agricultural land. It was an attack with seven Russian missiles, explained the top military command.

According to the Reuters news agency, Russia has not yet commented on this.

conflicting parties as a source

Information on the course of the war, shelling and casualties provided by official bodies of the Russian and Ukrainian conflict parties cannot be directly checked by an independent body in the current situation.

Mayor: Explosions shake Lviv

The western Ukrainian city of Lviv (Lemberg) is the target of a Russian air raid, according to the mayor Andriy Sadowyj. The city and the surrounding region are rocked by explosions, Sadovyj said via the news app Telegram. It is not immediately clear whether the explosions were missiles repelled by air defense systems or impacts.

Ukraine: Hungary ignores requests for contact with transferred prisoners of war

Ukraine accuses Hungary of preventing contact with prisoners of war transferred from Russia. “All attempts by Ukrainian diplomats to establish direct contact with Ukrainian citizens in the past few days have failed,” Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko wrote on his Facebook page. “This, together with information we received from the relatives of some of them, suggests that the assurances given by the Hungarian authorities about the allegedly free status of Ukrainian defenders in Hungary are not true.” The Hungarian foreign ministry did not initially respond to requests for comment.

Norway pays more than 20 million euros for Ukraine’s nuclear security

Norway has announced that it will pay 250 million crowns (almost 21.5 million euros) to support nuclear safety in Ukraine. “The illegal war initiated by Russia poses a threat to security and nuclear safety in Ukraine,” the Norwegian Foreign Ministry said. “A nuclear accident in Ukraine would have consequences not only for Ukraine itself, but also beyond its borders.”

According to the information, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is to receive 100 million crowns to support the stay of its experts in several nuclear power plants in Ukraine, including Chernobyl and Zaporizhia. The security of the facilities is to be strengthened with 150 million crowns. The money comes from a multi-year aid plan with which Norway intends to provide Ukraine with a total of 75 billion crowns in civil and military support from 2023 to 2027.

Kiev: The biggest blow in the offensive against the Russians is yet to come

“The biggest blow” in the offensive of the Ukrainian armed forces against the Russians is still to come, according to Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar. The military operation is difficult because Russia is doing everything it can to stop the offensive, Maljar said on Telegram. The enemy will not give up their positions so easily. Ukraine must prepare for a tough duel. This is currently happening. The Ukrainian troops advanced as planned. The “biggest blow” is yet to come.

Ukraine: Russia flies drone attack on Kiev

According to Ukrainian sources, the Ukrainian capital Kiev and the surrounding region have again become the target of a Russian drone attack during the night. The air defense systems are in use and repelled the attack, the military administration said on Telegram.

