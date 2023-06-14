Live blog: ++ Nuclear power plant visit by IAEA boss delayed ++



Status: 06/14/2023 10:21 a.m

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Grossi, won’t be able to get an idea of ​​the situation at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant until tomorrow. Fewer refugees from Ukraine entered Germany in May. The developments in the live blog.

10:21 a.m Archdiocese of Munich donates to disaster relief in Ukraine

The Archdiocese of Munich and Freising donates 100,000 euros for disaster relief in Ukraine. The money is intended for the population affected by the destruction of the Kachowka dam. The sum goes to Caritas International and comes from the diocesan disaster relief budget.

9:31 a.m British secret service: Number of Russian operational flights in Ukraine is increasing

According to British intelligence, Russian warplanes have flown more sorties over Ukrainian territory in the past two weeks. This is almost certainly a reaction to an increase in Ukrainian offensive operations, according to the situation report from London. Accordingly, the missions were mainly concentrated in the south of Ukraine.

The British Ministry of Defense announced that the Russian air forces were trying to support their ground forces. Despite the increase, the number is still much lower than at the beginning of the war, when there were up to 300 missions.

8:47 a.m Visit of IAEA chief Grossi to nuclear power plant Zaporizhia delayed

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, actually wanted to get an idea of ​​the situation in the Russian-occupied Zaporizhia nuclear power plant today. But the date was postponed by one day, according to the Russian news agency RIA. The agency did not give any reasons.

After the destruction of the Kachowka dam, concerns about problems in the nuclear power plant grew, as the water from the reservoir is also used to cool the reactors.

8:42 a.m Odessa: authorities report dead and injured

According to Ukrainian authorities, the port city of Odessa was shelled with cruise missiles, killing and injuring. In the first reports, Ukraine had only announced that several fires had broken out in the city as a result of the attack, but did not name the number of victims.

The fire in a warehouse building killed at least three people and injured seven, according to the high command of the Ukrainian Army Group South. The number of victims could still rise, since more people could be buried under the rubble. Overall, a business center, an educational building, a residential complex, a snack bar and shops in the city center were damaged by the shelling. According to the first findings, six were injured, it said.

The number of war refugees entering Germany from Ukraine continues to decline. According to the Central Register of Foreigners, around 19,300 people entered Germany in April. In May, around 15,600 people came to Germany in connection with the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine. In the first three months of this year, a total of around 81,600 entries from Ukraine were recorded in the register. The numbers do not show how many people from Ukraine have left Germany since the beginning of the year to travel to their home country or to another EU country despite the war.

06:51 a.m Putin speaks of high losses in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has spoken of catastrophic losses for Ukraine in its counter-offensive. “By my calculations, Ukraine has lost 25 to 30 percent of foreign-supplied technology,” he said Tuesday at a meeting with Russian military correspondents. In addition, the losses of the Ukrainians are ten times higher than on the Russian side. For the first time in a long time he spoke in detail to media representatives about the Ukraine war and its consequences.

“The enemy was not successful in one sector of the front,” Putin claimed. Kiev had previously reported the recapture of several settlements in the south of the country. According to the Kremlin boss, half of the Ukrainian losses are dead and seriously injured, who could not be made operational again. He didn’t want to give numbers. Instead, Putin referred to the Ministry of Defense in Moscow. He became more specific in the case of battle tanks and armored personnel carriers. During its offensive, Ukraine lost more than 160 tanks and more than 360 armored vehicles, he said. He put his own losses at 54 tanks, some of which could be repaired. The information cannot be independently verified.

conflicting parties as a source Information on the course of the war, shelling and casualties provided by official bodies of the Russian and Ukrainian conflict parties cannot be directly checked by an independent body in the current situation.

6:47 a.m Russia: Military aid embroils US deeper and deeper in conflict

According to the Russian ambassador to the United States, the new US military aid package for Ukraine in the amount of 325 million dollars is pushing the government in Washington ever deeper into the “precipice” of the conflict. “The United States is getting deeper and deeper into the abyss of the Ukrainian crisis,” the diplomatic mission’s official Telegram channel quoted Ambassador Anatoly Antonov as saying. “Apparently, the strategists of the United States do not understand that no amount of weapons and no amount of mercenary involvement will be able to turn the tide in the course of the (Russian) special military operation.”

06:46 a.m Suspicion of war crimes against Ukrainians not substantiated by investigation

The Bundeswehr has reported to the Federal Public Prosecutor General a suspicion of possible war crimes that arose during the military training of Ukrainians in Germany. According to information from the German Press Agency, an investigation with the questioning of language mediators did not lead to reliable evidence. As part of the EU Training Mission (EUMAM), the Bundeswehr trains Ukrainian soldiers and coordinates courses with a command (“Special Training Command”) in Strausberg near Berlin. Around 4,500 Ukrainian soldiers have now been trained in Germany.

At the end of February, references to suspicious video sequences shown by Ukrainians appeared in questionnaires intended to provide feedback on the course of the training. Upon further inquiry, these were only known from hearsay or also circulated on social media. “There was a suspicion that was taken seriously and immediately submitted and reported to the competent authority, the Attorney General,” said a spokesman for the training command on request. The authority included the submitted test results in its ongoing structural investigation process. “The result we have is that this suspicion could not be substantiated,” said the officer, who referred to the Federal Public Prosecutor for further questions.

Russia continues to push for an international investigation into the explosions at the Nord Stream pipelines. “It would be useful to reflect on the reasons behind the collective West’s stubborn refusal to launch a transparent and objective international investigation into the terrorist attacks in the Baltic Sea under the auspices of the UN Security Council,” wrote Andrey Ledenev of the Russian embassy in the US official telegram channel of the diplomatic mission. The United States‘ role in the blasts also needs to be “clarified,” he said of reports that the United States warned Ukraine not to attack the pipelines at the bottom of the Baltic Sea.

4:02 a.m Selenskyj calls for tougher sanctions against missile components

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urges more comprehensive measures against the supply of components for Russian missiles. “It’s definitely cheaper to cut off the supply routes for terrorist components once and for all than to constantly buy new anti-aircraft missiles,” said Zelenskyy in his nightly video address.

“Unfortunately, Russia still has the opportunity to receive critical components for the production of missiles manufactured by companies from different countries, including partner countries.” Eleven civilians were killed in a Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Kryvji Rih. The missile used in the attack contained about 50 components made in other countries, says Zelenskyy.

4:02 a.m City administration: Fire in Odessa after Russian rocket attack

According to Ukrainian sources, a fire broke out near a business center as a result of a Russian rocket attack on the Black Sea port city of Odessa. “Information about the extent of the destruction and the number of victims is currently being clarified,” said the city administration. The warehouse of a retail chain was also hit. The air defense intercepted two missiles over the city. It wasn’t immediately clear how many rockets hit the city.

President Putin is demanding that arms deliveries to Ukraine be stopped – only then will Russia be ready for peace talks. IAEA boss Grossi has gotten a picture of the situation in the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant.