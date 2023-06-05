Live blog relegation: HSV probably with unchanged starting eleven | > – Sports

Status: 05.06.2023 10:19 a.m

Can HSV still make the return to the Bundesliga? The 0: 3 in the relegation first leg at VfB Stuttgart is a big burden. In the second leg tonight (8.45 p.m. in NDR Livecenter with full audio report) in the Volksparkstadion, a small football miracle is needed. All information and background information in the news blog at >.

Possible lineups:

Provided that Jonas David is ready for action, HSV coach Walter should field the same starting XI as in the relegation first leg (0:3). At VfB, Florian Müller once again replaces the injured regular keeper Fabian Bredlow. It’s quite possible that Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeneß will deploy the fast Silas in attacking midfield as a counter-attacker for Enzo Millot.

HSV: Heuer Fernandes – Heyer, Dabid, Schonlau, Muheim – Meffert – Reis, Kittel – Jatta, Glatzel, Dompé

Stuttgart: Müller – Mavropannos, Anton, Ito – Vagnoman, Karazor, Endo, Sosa – Silas, Führich – Guirassy

Big win against VfB? Not that long ago

HSV must score at least four goals against Stuttgart to make the miracle of promotion to the Bundesliga possible. The fact that the Hanseatic League are capable of something like that was proven in the last league duel with the Swabians in the Volksparkstadion.

On October 26, 2019, HSV won 6-2 (3-1) thanks to goals from Sonny Kittel (two), Bakery Jatta, Martin Harnik and Adrian Fein. There was also an own goal by Gonzalo Castro. A certain Tim Walter was sitting on the Stuttgart coaching bench at the time…

But it is also true that VfB got their revenge just three days later in the same place for the league package and won the second round match in the DFB Cup 2-1 after extra time.

Matchday!

It’s tonight! In the Volksparkstadion, HSV has to make up for the 3-0 loss from the relegation second leg against VfB Stuttgart. “Giving up is not an option,” says keeper Daniel Heuer Fernandes. “We have to keep believing in ourselves, we’ll give everything we’ve got in front of our fans,” added captain Sebastian Schonlau, “and then we’ll see.”

Is defender David also absent?

HSV central defender Jonas David could miss the relegation second leg against Stuttgart due to illness. A failure in the central defender position would hit Hamburg hard: Mario Vuskovic, who was seeded in the first half of the season, is not available because of his doping ban, and Javi Montero, who was on loan for him, could not convince. HSV coach Tim Walter left open on Sunday how he would compensate for David’s absence.

Fans in the Volkspark should give HSV wings

After the 3-0 loss in the first leg, HSV can count on a sold-out Volksparkstadion in the second duel with VfB Stuttgart on Monday. “The first goal is to score a goal and then the North, the South, the West and the East will go along with it,” said coach Tim Walter.

Walter relies on “comeback qualities”

In the second duel with the Swabians, Hamburg must improve by 100 percent in order to “make the impossible possible”, as coach Walter demands.

Suhonen is suspended

Anssi Suhonen will not be available for HSV on Monday. After his red card in the first leg, the Finn was suspended for two games. The midfielder will also miss the start of the coming season.

HSV is hoping for a small miracle



