++ Live blog: Russia reports drone attack on Moscow ++

Status: 05/30/2023 07:12 a.m

Moscow has become the target of a drone attack, according to Russian sources. There was damage to buildings. The Ukrainian Defense Minister hopes for “Eurofighter” from Germany. The developments in the live blog.

7:12 a.m Ukraine asks South Korea for anti-aircraft systems

According to a newspaper report, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is asking South Korea for anti-aircraft and early warning systems. “I know there are many limitations in supporting arms, but these principles should not be applied to defense systems and equipment to protect our assets,” Zelensky told the South Korean daily Chosun Ilbo. Anti-aircraft systems are not a weapon, but are used exclusively for defense. “We need a shield to rebuild Ukraine and I really hope that South Korea will support us in this area.”

South Korea is a major arms exporter. So far, the country has ruled out the delivery of lethal weapons to Ukraine, citing relations with Russia and Moscow’s influence on North Korea. However, the Seoul government said in April that it might change its stance if a situation arises that “the international community cannot accept.”

7:04 a.m Mayor: Slight damage in drone attack on Moscow

According to Russian sources, the Russian capital Moscow has become the target of a drone attack. “Early today, at dawn, a drone attack caused minor damage to several buildings,” Mayor Sergey Sobyanin told Telegram. “So far no one has been seriously injured.”

BBC reporter Steve Rosenberg also reported impacts on Twitter.

Information on the course of the war, shelling and casualties provided by official bodies of the Russian and Ukrainian conflict parties cannot be directly checked by an independent body in the current situation.

5:07 a.m At least one dead after Russian attacks

At least one person died in a high-rise fire in Kiev caused by falling debris from a destroyed Russian missile. Another person is in the hospital and two others are injured, the city’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said. The Kiev military administration said that the two upper floors of the apartment building were destroyed and that people could still be buried under the rubble. A photo published by the military administration on Telegram showed flames erupting from the top floor of a multi-storey apartment building.

3:57 a.m Skyscraper in Kyiv burns

Falling debris from a destroyed Russian missile sparked a fire in a high-rise building in Kiev, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko. The residents would be evacuated, according to preliminary information, one person was injured, Klitschko announced on his Telegram channel. A photo officials from the Kiev military administration published on Telegram shows flames erupting from the top floor of a multi-story apartment building.

3:03 a.m Again air alert in Kyiv and other regions

The Ukrainian capital Kiev has repeatedly been the target of nightly Russian bombardments. “A massive attack,” said Mayor Vitali Klitschko via the Telegram news channel. “Don’t leave the shelters.” The Kiev military administration said the anti-aircraft systems destroyed the missiles. Falling debris hit several districts of the capital, including the historic districts of Podil and Pecherskyi. In the southwestern district of Holossiivskyj, a 27-year-old woman suffered injuries and was taken to the hospital, Klitschko explains. There was also an air alert in central and northern Ukraine.

After air raids during the night, air alerts and heavy detonations were also reported in the morning.

1:15 am Ukrainian defense minister hopes for “Eurofighter”

According to Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, there is a possibility of the delivery of “Eurofighters” from Germany. “If Great Britain and Germany were to combine their capacities for the ‘Eurofighter’, that would be an important step,” he told the newspapers of the Funke media group and the French newspaper “Ouest France”. There is already an international coalition of main battle tanks with the core model of the German “Leopard 2” as well as American “Abrams” and British “Challengers”. In the same way, one could form a fighter jet coalition with the core model “F-16” as well as “Eurofighters” and Swedish “Gripen” jets, explained Resnikov.

In the middle of the month, Germany and Great Britain had ruled out supplying fighter jets to Ukraine in the foreseeable future. British Defense Minister Ben Wallace said at a press conference with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius in Berlin on May 17 that “Eurofighters” in the British fleet are not suitable. In the short term, it is more important to equip Ukraine with capabilities comparable to those that fighter jets can provide, he said.

1:09 a.m South Africa’s president investigates alleged arms sales

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed a judge to lead an investigation into alleged covert arms sales to Russia. The US Ambassador to South Africa, Reuben Brigety, had alleged that such deliveries had been made with the help of the Russian-flagged cargo ship “Lady R”. This secretly docked at a naval base near Cape Town in December. The ship is under US sanctions over ties to a company that supplied Moscow with weapons, aiding Russia’s war effort in Ukraine.

South Africa has denied that there could have been a government-sanctioned deal to sell arms to Russia, but has not categorically ruled out that a transaction could have happened through other means.