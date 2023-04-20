Live broadcast: The first solar eclipse of this year is a rare total solar eclipse: a super shocking astronomical spectacle–fast technology–technology changes the future

Live broadcast: The first solar eclipse of this year is a rare total solar eclipse: a super shocking astronomical spectacle

Fast Technology, April 20th, the first solar eclipse of the year debuted today.

live streaming:baidu(CCTV),Weibo(National Geographic)

Judging from the eclipse belts drawn by experts, the best places to observe this time are the northwest tip of Australia, East Timor, Indonesia and other places. Xiamen and other cities on the southeast coast of my country can only see a partial solar eclipse with a very small eclipse. The time is expected to be 13 point or so.

Currently at the observation site in Australia, the temperature is as high as 36 degrees, which is very scorching.

China National Geographic Science popularizes that mixed solar eclipse, also known as total solar eclipse, is the fourth rarest solar eclipse except partial solar eclipse, solar annular eclipse, and total solar eclipse. A spectacle staged.

According to Zhu Jin from the Beijing Planetarium, a total solar eclipse is a very shocking and important celestial phenomenon, and it will be very unforgettable to experience it once. The so-called total solar eclipse is an astronomical phenomenon in which the sun’s light is completely blocked by the moon at some places on the earth.

A total solar eclipse is divided into five stages: initial loss, eclipse, eclipse, eclipse, and recirculation. The most exciting part is the moment before the eclipse and after the eclipse. We may see the scene of Bailey’s beads shining in the sky like a diamond ring , the eclipse’s Bailey’s bead is the last ray of sunlight before the total eclipse formed through the uneven valleys on the lunar surface. The eclipse at the Exmouth Peninsula, Australia, where the live broadcast is live, is about 11:29 Beijing time, and the light is about 11:30, and the maximum eclipse is expected to be at 11:29:38.

According to statistics, there are an average of 82.5 partial solar eclipses, 82.2 annular solar eclipses, 67.2 total solar eclipses, and only 4.8 mixed solar eclipses in each century. Taking the 21st century as an example, there are only 7 total solar eclipses in the past 100 years, which is definitely a rare astronomical feast!

Reminder: just a little bit, if you don’t observe carefully, you can’t see it. It is recommended to watch the live broadcast. In addition, you must wear solar eclipse glasses when observing, and astronomical equipment must be equipped with light filtering protection devices to avoid eye injuries.

Total solar eclipse diagram