According to the Verdi union, no bus or tram will leave the BSAG depots on Friday. After the start of negotiations without an offer from the municipal employers’ association (KAV), the union decided late Thursday afternoon to join the nationwide warning strikes in public transport and the global climate strike by Fridays for Future for a traffic turnaround.

The organization Fridays for Future has again called for a global climate strike. One of the reasons she cites is the turnaround in mobility, which she believes is too sluggish. Actions are planned in 248 locations in Germany, including Bremen. The demonstration begins at 10 a.m. on the market square and is scheduled to move through the city from 10.45 a.m.

The Verdi trade union secretary responsible, Franz Hartmann, explains the industrial action that has been taken: “This step was not easy for us. We typically announce our industrial action earlier so that passengers have more time to prepare. But it has been shown today and it cannot be that the transport companies are left alone by politics. Exploding energy prices, politically desired sales offensives and a 49-euro ticket are beyond the financial means of BSAG. Even now, the normal timetable cannot be driven. Employees and passengers are allowed to pay for this political mismanagement every day.”

Verdi demands at least 600 euros more per month for the 2,400 employees at BSAG. For the trainees, the demand is 278 euros more per month for a period of twelve months. Negotiations will resume on March 21, 2023.

Not the first labor dispute at BSAG

At the end of September and beginning of October 2020, the employees took part in a warning strike after the association of municipal employers’ associations was unwilling to negotiate a nationwide collective agreement. All buses and trains in Bremen stood still for 24 hours, and the customer centers remained closed.



