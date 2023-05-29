Live: Commemorating 30 years of arson attack in Solingen – news

The memorial service will be WDR here in Livestream transfer. Around 600 invited guests are expected. Among them were Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia Henrik Wüst and Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser as well as the Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkey Yasin Ekrem Serim and the Turkish ambassador.

Anniversary demonstrations

Several demonstrations are registered for today’s anniversary. At the largest under the motto “Alliance Solingen 93 – we will not forget! Never forget!” In the center of Solingen around 300 people took part at noon.

Exhibition “Solingen 93” opened

The exhibition opening in Solingen.