Home » #Live El Salvador Today, Edwin Góngora with Raúl Chamagua
News

#Live El Salvador Today, Edwin Góngora with Raúl Chamagua

by admin
#Live El Salvador Today, Edwin Góngora with Raúl Chamagua












#Live El Salvador Today, Edwin Góngora with Raúl Chamagua – Diario Digital Cronio from El Salvador



















news/style.css?ver=6.1.3″ type=”text/css” media=”all”/>

news/css/reset.css?ver=6.1.3″ type=”text/css” media=”all”/> news/font-awesome/css/font-awesome.css?ver=6.1.3″ type=”text/css” media=”all”/> news/css/media-queries.css?ver=6.1.3″ type=”text/css” media=”all”/>






CronioTV

Published

33 minutes ago

he





Our guest today is Raúl Chamagua, Deputy of New Ideas. We will analyze the topic: “Review of the Legislative work”.

Send your questions and comments to @croniosv or call us at Cronio WhatsApp 7599-9181

Give us like, share and think.

Clarification: The opinions and concepts expressed in this interview are the sole responsibility of the issuer and do not represent the editorial line of Diario Digital Cronio.

about the author




Continue reading


ADVERTISING

Advertising


CronioTV

Published

4 days ago

he

18 mayo, 2023


Our guest today is Eduardo Escobar, Director of Citizen Action. We will analyze the topic: “Transparency, ethics and access to public information”.

Send your questions and comments to @croniosv or call us at Cronio WhatsApp 7599-9181

See also  The latest report on the epidemic in Beijing: 16 new cases of local infection were added from 0:00 to 15:00 today. Schools are still the focus of epidemic prevention and control

Give us like, share and think.

Clarification: The opinions and concepts expressed in this interview are the sole responsibility of the issuer and do not represent the editorial line of Diario Digital Cronio.

about the author


CronioTV

Published

5 days ago

he

17 mayo, 2023


Our guest today is Cesar Rios, Immigration Consultant. We will analyze the topic: “Immigration Policy, current situation”.

Send your questions and comments to @croniosv or call us at Cronio WhatsApp 7599-9181

Give us like, share and think.

Clarification: The opinions and concepts expressed in this interview are the sole responsibility of the issuer and do not represent the editorial line of Diario Digital Cronio.

about the author


CronioTV

Published

6 days ago

he

16 mayo, 2023


Our guest today is Daniel Rodriguez, General Secretary of SIMEDUCO. We will analyze the theme: “Salary, labor and social perspectives from the National Teachers”.

Send your questions and comments to @croniosv or call us at Cronio WhatsApp 7599-9181

Give us like, share and think.

Clarification: The opinions and concepts expressed in this interview are the sole responsibility of the issuer and do not represent the editorial line of Diario Digital Cronio.

about the author



See also  Liaoning added 13 local confirmed cases and 36 local asymptomatic infections involving Shenyang, Dalian and Fuxin – yqqlm

The most read

  • Principal3 days ago

    Old man falls from a bus in San Salvador

  • sports1 day ago

    Shocking images of the tragedy at the Cuscatlán stadium, 12 deaths reported




A %d bloggers like this:

You may also like

Spanish prosecutor Rosa Moran is betting on Morocco...

20 children died in a fire in Guyana

Foreign Media Focus on China-Central Asia Summit: The...

Frats from DHDL in the test: do the...

THE CITY OF IFRANE WELCOMES THE 2023 ROBOTICS...

Ministry of Interior once again grants a seal...

At this point, too, the world’s energy supply...

Park Tae-hwan’s love affair ruined? “I was lucky...

Silvestre Dangond’s comment that surprised his followers

Federal government rejects support for on-site pharmacies

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy