Live El Salvador Today, Edwin Góngora with Raúl Chamagua

CronioTV
Our guest today is Raúl Chamagua, Deputy of New Ideas. We will analyze the topic: “Review of the Legislative work”.
Send your questions and comments to @croniosv or call us at Cronio WhatsApp 7599-9181
Give us like, share and think.
Clarification: The opinions and concepts expressed in this interview are the sole responsibility of the issuer and do not represent the editorial line of Diario Digital Cronio.
about the author
Continue reading
CronioTV
Our guest today is Eduardo Escobar, Director of Citizen Action. We will analyze the topic: “Transparency, ethics and access to public information”.
CronioTV
Our guest today is Cesar Rios, Immigration Consultant. We will analyze the topic: “Immigration Policy, current situation”.
CronioTV
Our guest today is Daniel Rodriguez, General Secretary of SIMEDUCO. We will analyze the theme: “Salary, labor and social perspectives from the National Teachers”.
