LIVE | Entries in the role, let's go: places, rules and useful info. QUESTION TIME with Cannas [VIDEO]

LIVE | Entries in the role, let's go: places, rules and useful info. QUESTION TIME with Cannas [VIDEO]

The Ministry of Education and Merit has provided updates on role placements for the next school year. The competent territorial offices will soon be able to communicate the specific opening and closing dates of their appointment rounds, as well as the phase of compiling the applications for the candidates interested.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Economy and Finance has authorized a total of 50,807 seatsas reported by Horizon School. This large number of available teaching staff positions reflects the Ministry of Education’s aim to ensure that educational institutions across the country are adequately staffed for the school year ahead.

The recruitment quota has been carefully calibrated to take into account the actual possibilities of hiring aspiring teachers. The process takes into consideration both the vacancies registered in the information system at the end of the mobility operations for the entire school year, and the number of candidates available in the recruitment procedures.

To find out more, the editorial staff of Horizon School organize an episode of Question Time, the consultancy column edited by our editorial staff. Appointment for Thursday 13 July at 2.30pm. Connecting Sonia Cannasleads Andrea Carlino.

