LIVE. Follow all the news about the war in Ukraine here

New lawsuit in the making against leader of human rights organization in Russia

Russian justice has opened the way to a new trial against Oleg Orlov, one of the leading activists of the Russian human rights organization Memorial. Orlov has to stand trial again on appeal and risks three years in prison for criticizing the offensive in Ukraine.

In a press release, the Moscow court said it had sent the case to the prosecutor’s office to remove legal “obstacles”, without saying which ones. In the Russian legal system, this means that the accusation can rework the case and arguments for a possible new trial.

The human rights organization denounced the decision. “The Moscow court canceled the first-instance verdict (…) and sent the case to the prosecutor, exactly what the prosecutor’s office requested,” Memorial said on messaging application Telegram.

“Given the behavior of the prosecutor’s office, we have won the case in a way because at first instance they were unable to prove anything and present serious evidence,” Orlov told French news agency AFP after the hearing.

“During the new investigation in my case, they only have to prove and present evidence that the actions of Russian forces in Ukraine are in the interests of Russian citizens,” he also said.

Another Memorial member, Ian Ratzhinsky, ruled that the accusation seeks to drag out the trial to exhaust Orlov and his supporters. “This is a well-known tactic, but I think we will still win.”

The 70-year-old Orlov was initially found guilty of defaming the army. He was fined 150,000 rubles. However, the public prosecutor’s office appealed and demanded a three-year prison sentence.

The human rights activist is accused of denouncing the Russian offensive in Ukraine. He also signed an article railing against the Russian authorities and published by the French medium Mediapart.

Memorial was dissolved by the Russian justice system at the end of 2021. In 2022, the NGO received the Nobel Peace Prize.

