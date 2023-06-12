live for the last day

By: GERARDO ALDANA GARCIA

If all of Colombia knew that the country would only have one day to live, only twenty-four hours before disappearing completely; perhaps the internal commotion of its citizens would be comparable to the evicted whose breath has been prescribed in a few months. Possibly, each compatriot would be located in their family environment; yes, together with the most loved beings and many of them, forgotten; but he would also seek to get closer to the most hated. To the first, to tell them how much he has loved them; to the latter, surely to apologize for the offenses he has given him, many of them unfairly. In the midst of the drama, each person would seek a kind of self-absolution for wrongdoing, and would probably be more loving and humble. He will dismiss from himself, forever, any hint of hatred or pride, pettiness and envy. Self-love would yield its vast empire to altruism. Humanity would live a strange and ideal state of consciousness where for the first time there would be peace.

Of course it is crazy to think this way; possibly childish, some readers would say. Can you imagine a fraternity scenario where the high leaders of the Historical Pact embrace the number one of the Democratic Center? Or how about a church full of unanimous prayers between militiamen from the Farc dissidents and members of factions of the Self-Defense Forces? I immerse myself in an image where Francia Márquez and María Fernanda Cabal cry together, embraced at the feet of their same God. And the belligerent youths of the Front Line, now lighting candles whose flames are animated by a feeling of reconciliation with wounded policemen. What weapons and what majorities to govern? None of that would matter. It would be a single feeling united by love for their peers.

This, which I deludedly illustrate, is known by the families whose loved one has departed in an unusual way. And the Jews knew it perfectly while waiting for the gas chamber prepared by Hitler and his men. In such a situation, Colombians would possibly feel that there would only be one human manifestation to hate, to hate: war, a living manifestation of the excessive desire for power and the arrogance of men and women who lived looking for the opportunity to grow at the expense of their fellow human beings. . The following poem titled: WHAT IF IT RAINSauthored by the undersigned, may suggest the aspiration of a Colombian whose life would know that he would leave in just one day. That if it rains, my heart beats on the horizon /. That at the concert of rain and lights, the children find a warm lap/. That together with the festival of the roots, the thirst for revenge dies /. That in the impetuous river, succumb the gag that silences the daughters of Nature.

In any case, one way to ensure that Colombia is able to live such a beautiful psychological state of its citizens is to begin to live in the privacy of each individual and within each family, the feelings of the last day that would remain to live.